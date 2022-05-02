EZ Bath Is Helping Their Customers Combat Inflation and High Gas Prices

The Texan firm is offering *72-month no-interest financing on their bathroom remodels.

HOUSTON , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in Houston and surrounding areas of the Lone Star State who are struggling to finance their bathroom renovations due to increased living costs and gas prices can now capitalize on the best financing plan that the industry has ever seen courtesy of EZ Bath.

EZ Bath is helping their customers combat inflation by offering 6 years of no interest on their bathroom remodel.

An Unprecedented Finance Plan for Unprecedented Times

With millions of Americans still struggling from the fallout of the pandemic, inflation and increased living costs have caused many households to think twice before committing to their intended home upgrade projects, including much-needed bathroom updates. EZ Bath's new *72-month zero-interest plan gives homeowners an opportunity to combat inflation by facilitating renovations that are more affordable than ever.

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action and the six-year no interest plans enable homeowners to spread the costs and avoid compounding interest rates while additionally receiving a world-class service from a professional team of designers and builders that was awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award in 2021 to go alongside its BBB accreditation and Home Advisor Elite Service Award.

The best financing product for new bathrooms in Texas, which is immediately available, allows homeowners to upgrade their properties right away while also supporting cash flow for short-term financial challenges such as handling the high gas prices and other forms of inflation.

Modern Bathroom Upgrades For Modern Living

For many families, updating the bathroom isn't just an aesthetic upgrade. It's a matter of necessity to fix broken items or adapt to changing life circumstances. EZ Bath offers an extensive range of products to complete the perfect transition. The list includes tub to shower conversions, shower remodels, walk-in bathtubs, frameless glass shower upgrades, bathtub remodels, and tub shower combos for both full and small bathroom remodeling projects.

While many of those updates are built with accessibility and function in mind, EZ Bath also delivers versatile design options across many styles. From traditional to modern looks, or earth tones to black and white, the options are plentiful and can be tailored to match the needs of the family as well as the bathroom's spatial limitations.

All remodels and products, extending to faucets and Karndean flooring, can be included in the *72-month zero-interest plan while the offer is open to clients across all of the company's service areas.

About EZ Bath

We are a bathroom remodeling company that specializes in using solid surface walls for the tub and shower area. The company serves clients throughout Houston, Cypress, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Tomball, Katy, Spring, Sugar Land, and the surrounding areas while also offering free consultations and quotes.

*Subject to credit approval, for current information about this financing program, call us at 1-800-431-5921. More information can be found by visiting https://www.ezbathremodel.com . Alternatively, EZ Bath press contact Mitchell Clay can be reached at 281-968-3000, Mail queries may be addressed to 11246 Timber Tech, Tomball TX 77375.

