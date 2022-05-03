Porotech Unlocks A World First In Micro-LED Dynamic Pixel Tuning

The long-awaited fully tuneable colour on a single pixel achieves a new industry milestone

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porotech, a pioneer in micro-LED and GaN-based semiconductor material technology, will be unveiling DynamicPixelTuning™ on its PoroGaN® microdisplay platform at the Display Week event in California next week. The breakthrough makes it possible to create full-colour or tuneable-colour displays using identical pixels from a single wafer – achieving colour uniformity, while eliminating complex fabrication processes.

Porotech’s display demonstrating the tuneable-colour DynamicPixelTuningTM technology (PRNewswire)

The innovation is set to accelerate the commercialisation of micro-LEDs, mini-LEDs and LEDs to deliver next-generation display products for AR/MR/VR applications, smart wearable devices, smart displays and large-scale direct view displays.

Porotech is the first in the world to unlock dynamic colour tuning of LED chips and pixels. Its PoroGaN platform makes it possible for each individual tiny LED on an epiwafer to emit all colours of the visible spectrum.

At this stage, the Porotech proof-of-concept displays are tuneable monocolour, with uniform brightness and colour for display products in the micro (µm) and nano (nm) pixel space. But the company's proprietary PoroGaN platform and Dynamic Pixel technology are paving the way to a monolithic full-colour RGB display very soon.

The PoroGaN platform also enables a one-step wafer-to-wafer bonding process – removing key manufacturing barriers for full and tuneable colour microdisplay fabrication, thereby increasing yields and reducing production costs and time to market.

"We have revolutionised GaN-based semiconductor materials and structures, which underpins our breakthrough of realising all colours on a single pixel across the full spectrum," said Porotech CEO and co-founder Dr Tongtong Zhu. "PoroGaN's wavelength-agnostic optoelectronic properties also simplify electronic and optoelectronic system design integration."

Micro-LED and mini-LED display fabrication remains challenging due to the multi-phase processes currently required to manipulate elements at the micro and nano scale. "With Porotech's porous GaN technology and scalable architectures, the PoroGaN platform significantly simplifies the mass-transfer or pick-and-place process," said Dr Zhu.

"In the case of microdisplays, it eliminates the need for transfer by allowing wafer-scale bonding of epiwafer to backplane in a single step. The simplification of the process delivers high efficiency and high yield solutions, leapfrogging full-colour micro-LED and mini-LED displays as viable mass-market products for next-generation display applications."

The PoroGaN platform is configurable to LED epiwafers for both micro-LED and mini-LED chip processing. Other configurations include chip-on-wafer, chip-on-tape and tuneable material platforms.

Porotech will be demonstrating its revolutionary technology at stand R23 in the I-Zone section of Display Week 2022 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, US on 10-12 May. Dr Zhu is also among the speakers at the event's Business Conference on 9 May.

Porotech is a micro-LED pioneer and global gallium nitride (GaN) material technology developer, headquartered in Cambridge (UK), with offices in Hsinchu (Taiwan) and Chandler, Arizona (USA). Focused on next-generation display applications, Porotech's game-changing PoroGaN® technology platform enables ultra-small and efficient micro-LED chips which can emit all colours of the visible spectrum with a single GaN material system. For more information, visit: www.porotech.com

