UL Launches Global Offshore Wind Headquarters in Scotland

UL selects Glasgow as its worldwide offshore wind HQ to drive a rapidly expanding offshore portfolio.

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, has launched a major new office in Glasgow, which will serve as the global hub for its growing offshore wind operations.

UL has launched a major new office in Glasgow, which will serve as the global hub for its growing offshore wind operations. From this location, UL will deliver expert support for customers and their projects worldwide, helping navigate complexities and mitigate risks through the various stages of development and operation by providing access to proven science, engineering and the best available data and software. (PRNewswire)

From this location, UL will deliver expert support for customers and their projects worldwide, helping navigate complexities and mitigate risks through the various stages of development and operation by providing access to proven science, engineering and the best available data and software.

David Parkinson, the offshore wind lead in UL's Asset and Sustainability Performance division, will lead the Scotland office. He brings a wealth of insight into offshore wind due diligence and experience addressing multiple large-scale projects in Europe and the United States.

UL's offshore team has over 60 years of combined experience in the energy industry. Recent efforts include working with owner engineers, due diligence and early development support projects in Vietnam, Spain, the United Kingdom and Australia, and undertaking market studies for businesses entering the offshore space.

The announcement follows the recent publication of results from Crown Estate Scotland's seabed leasing auction, ScotWind, which will see 10GW of offshore wind development across 15 projects over the coming years.

"The recent ScotWind auctions have shown that Scotland is one of the global hubs of ambitious, pioneering offshore wind development," said Parkinson. "To help advance offshore wind developments, we want to be in close proximity to our customers. Thus, Glasgow is a natural choice for UL's base of our global offshore wind service offerings. From here, we will be well placed to work with customers in all major territories and markets, offering technical advisory, due diligence and software solutions to stakeholders working across the full spectrum of offshore wind."

According to the Global Wind Energy Council's 2021 Global Offshore Wind report, offshore wind demonstrates the most substantial growth potential of any renewable energy technology, with seven times more capacity than the current market and a 15% increase on the previous year's forecasts.

"The offshore wind industry brings great opportunity and interesting challenges requiring continued collaboration and innovation," Parkinson said. "With a huge pipeline of projects worldwide, both in established and emerging markets, UL is well-placed from our base in Glasgow, and with operations and presence around the world, to aid developers, investors and operators to help advance offshore wind development."

About UL

UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster.

UL

+1 847.664.8425

ULNews@UL.com

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL