Jelmar Appoints New Chief of Sales

Sarah Chadwick takes on leadership role during key time for company.

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar, LLC, a respected leader in the household cleaning products industry, most notably known for its CLR® and Tarn-X® products, today announced the hiring of new Chief of Sales Sarah Chadwick.

In this role, Chadwick will lead all retail sales efforts on behalf of Jelmar, including developing and executing new retail sales strategies and managing business activities and goals. Based out of the company's headquarters in Skokie, IL, Chadwick will be reporting directly to the CEO and President of Jelmar, Alison Gutterman.

"We are so fortunate to have the caliber of professionalism that Sarah brings to the Jelmar Team," said Alison Gutterman, CEO and President of Jelmar. "We are looking forward to having her collaborate with the rest of our outstanding team."

Jeff Pozen, Jelmar's Chief of Staff noted, "We are thrilled to have Sarah join us at Jelmar. Sarah's sales leadership and approach are a perfect complement to our growing Team."

In Chadwick's over twenty years of success and experience in the CPG industry with two leading companies, Procter & Gamble and SC Johnson, she has held multiple positions in Brand Marketing, Customer Marketing and Sales Account Leadership and has a proven track record of delivering sales and sharing growth.

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR® (pronounced "clear") and Tarn-X® brands of cleaners. With their powerful and effective formulas, these products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home for a home environment that's clear of cleaning challenges inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the outdoor patio and garage. For more information, visit www.clrbrands.com. You can also follow us on social media at @CLRCleaners on Facebook and @CLR_products on Instagram.

