Jobandtalent appoints former Klarna and Farfetch leader Jon Kamaluddin as new Chairman

MADRID, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobandtalent, the world-leading temporary job platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Kamaluddin, as the Chairman of the Jobandtalent Board of Directors. Kamaluddin will hone in on extensive experience in steering large startups through strong growth phases. Global tech companies like ASOS, Farfetch and Klarna have thrived under his leadership and guidance.

from left to right: Juan Urdiales (Co-Founder and CEO, Jobandtalent), Jon Kamaluddin (Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jobandtalent), Felipe Navío (Co-Founder and CEO, Jobandtalent) (PRNewswire)

"Jon impressed us with his wealth of knowledge and we are delighted to welcome an exceptional leader to the Jobandtalent family," says Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and CEO of Jobandtalent. "His talents and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our global expansion and embark on the next stage of our development. We are excited to have Jon on our Board and look forward to learning from and with him."

The appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for the company. Jon Kamaluddin will play a significant role in shaping Jobandtalent's ambitious expansion plans and strengthening its presence around the globe. Founded in 2009 in Madrid, Spain, Jobandtalent is currently operating in 9 countries in Europe, LATAM and the US. In 2021, Jobandtalent served over 2,000 clients and placed over 200,000 people in new jobs, making it one of the most successful and fastest growing scale-ups in the industry.

Jon Kamaluddin brings invaluable expertise to the board of directors, drawing from his extensive experience in leading B2C and B2B tech startups to the very top. As Senior Non-Executive Director at Farfetch, he worked with the Executive team on international expansion, and the successful NYSE IPO in 2018. Previously, Kamaluddin was CFO and International Director at ASOS, an online fashion retailer, which saw its sales grow from £8m to £750m under his leadership. The London-based growth expert also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Swedish fintech Klarna from 2016 to 2020, which grew net revenue by 400% during his tenure.

"As companies face a growing need for a flexible workforce, Jobandtalent provides a tremendously valuable and innovative solution both to their staff and clients," says Jon Kamaluddin. "I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation as it heads to the next stages of growth and continues to add significant capabilities to its platform. I am excited that we will be advancing millions of lives through providing job stability and prosperity around the world."

About Jobandtalent

Jobandtalent is the world-leading temporary job platform that connects great people with a steady stream of work. We are reshaping temporary work and creating the conditions for people to truly thrive. We harness the power of technology and data to provide our people back-to-back opportunities, in order to provide the stability and perks associated with long-term employment. Jobandtalent was founded in 2009 in Madrid with the goal of fundamentally tearing down the barriers of job searching and hiring, and is one of the most successful and fastest growing companies in the industry today. Having placed simplicity and fairness at the core of our platform, we have matched 2,000 international clients in 9 countries across Europe and the Americas with over 200,000 people in 2021. Jobandtalent is currently valued at $2.4 billion and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank, Kinnevik, Atomico and BlackRock. For more information, visit jobandtalent.com.

