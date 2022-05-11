Walter Charles Named Senior Vice President and General Manager of CSL Plasma

Charles will lead global organization in the collection of plasma that is used by CSL Behring to manufacture life-saving therapies for patients around the world

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Charles has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of CSL Plasma, effective 1 May. He leads the global CSL Plasma organization in driving operational excellence, engaging new and existing donors, and growing its network of centers to collect human plasma that is essential to the manufacturing of life-saving therapies for people in more than 100 countries.

CSL Plasma operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks, with more than 300 plasma collection centers in U.S., Europe and China, and more than 13,000 uniquely qualified and passionate employees. Human plasma is used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia and other bleeding and neurological disorders.

Charles will be based at the company's office in Boca Raton, Florida. He was previously on the leadership team of CSL's end-to-end operations organization as the global Chief Procurement Officer, leading the enterprise-wide procurement organization for CSL Behring, Seqirus and CSL Plasma.

"Walt has demonstrated a strong ability to lead across a matrixed organization, drive change at all levels of the organization, and develop strong relationships with both internal and external partners," said CSL Chief Operating Officer Paul McKenzie. "Walt's proven skills and strong experience will be an asset to CSL Plasma as it continues to grow collections, enhance the donor experience, engage employees and expand collection centers in the U.S., Europe, Asia and beyond."

Throughout his career, Charles has held leadership roles driving operational excellence and transformation as well as establishing strong internal and external partnerships, working in senior positions at companies including Allergen, Biogen, Kraft Foods, Kellogg's, the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Supply Chain and Cordis.

"I am honored to lead CSL Plasma at a time when there is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce these life-saving and life-improving medicines," said Charles. "I look forward to supporting the growth and leadership of an organization committed to delivering on our promise to patients and public health and a team committed to each other, our plasma donors and the patients, families and communities that rely on therapies made from plasma."

Charles holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a Master of Engineering degree in environmental engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University.

Michelle Meyer, who has served as interim General Manager, has been named to the role of Vice President, Global Operations, for CSL Plasma, leading operations across the entire business. Meyer brings more than 40 years of operations and quality leadership experience with the company. She will report to Charles and will be working closely to ensure a smooth transition.

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks, with more than 300 plasma collection centers in the U.S., Europe and China. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma facilities is used by CSL Behring for the sole purpose of manufacturing lifesaving plasma-derived therapies for people in more than 100 countries. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) (USOTC: CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 25,000 people. For more information about CSL Plasma visit, www.cslplasma.com.

