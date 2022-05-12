2.8x Higher Confidence in Hiring Remote Employees with Skill Tests

Best Practices shared on May 19 in live Q&A

SAN FRANCISO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unprecedented hiring challenges continue with steady job growth and open requisites for qualified talent. And, despite global hiring challenges, research by Owl Labs found that 44% of companies do not allow remote work.

In collaboration with the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), Glider AI produced research that surveyed 266 staffing leaders on challenges faced when recruiting top talent in today's competitive hiring market.

Best Practices shared on May 19 in live Q&A

With demand for workers and remote jobs growing, the research revealed only 40% of companies use skill tests to validate skill and fit. The data also highlighted a 2.8x higher confidence in hiring decisions when using skill-based assessments.

"Market conditions are only one part of the challenge. Recruiting is multi-faceted with a lot of stakeholders." Shares Jan Jedlinski, CEO of Candidately . "Recruiting strategies need to evolve to support a candidate-first, client-friendly experience."

Though the adoption of skill tests or assessments is predicted to grow by 1.7x in two years, most objections rose from concern that adding a step in the recruiting process would make hiring even harder. Contrary to the anecdotal feedback, data from the report found that companies with a stringent testing process had more success with hiring talent with a 56% higher degree of talent quality and 43% higher interview to hire ratio.

Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI , shares his perspective "In the race for Quality Talent, staffing firms face a trifecta of challenges and keeping a healthy relationship with candidates and clients while keeping their recruiters happy. Working with Candidately, we can address all three challenges at once."

Satish and Jan will host a live Q&A session on Thursday, May 19 , sharing insight on new recruiting strategies.

About Glider AI

Glider AI Talent Quality Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots and more to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs.

Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, Capital One, and FINRA trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.

About Candidate.ly

Candidately is the market-leading client portal for Bullhorn. It reduces the busy work associated with candidate submissions and helps recruiters and account managers to create stunning candidate submissions right from within Bullhorn. Share candidates with clients as a link instead of attaching resumes to an email. Get faster client feedback, see when a client viewed your submission, increase client satisfaction and make more placements. To learn more, visit: www.candidate.ly

