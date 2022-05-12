Amazing Color-Changing Command Performance Peonies From France Are Back Again at The Fresh Market!

Available for a limited time only, This! is a treat that you don't want to miss

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. invites guests to take a peek into the future of flowers. Beginning Thursday, May 12, the specialty food retailer will be carrying Command Performance Peonies for a limited time. This hybrid peony variety changes color every day.

For a limited time, The Fresh Market is bringing back color-changing Command Performance Peonies from France. The Fresh Market is one of the only retailers on the East Coast offering Command Performance Peonies at its stores during this peak season. (PRNewswire)

Command Performance peonies are grown in Southwest France in the region of Gironde, near the city of Bordeaux. The fully double-bomb shaped flowers are among the largest of all peony varieties. Once open, Command Performance peonies boast a diameter of up to eight inches with a spicy fragrance.

Blooms start out red but turn brighter during blooming. After two days of blooming, Command Performance shifts its color from red to dark orange to salmon. Eventually it will turn from peach to cream to white. This wonderful metamorphosis has earned Command Performance the nickname "gobstopper."

"The bursting buds transform into big, beautiful flowers that treat you to a spectacular transformation of colors," explained Peter Hrycaj, Director of Floral and Gifts, Merchandising at The Fresh Market. "Our careful curation strategy allows us to bring in the freshest, most vibrant florals throughout the year, including new Command Performance Peony flowers for the spring."

Not only are these flowers fun to watch, but they also have a long vase life so you can enjoy them for a longer period of time. The Fresh Market is one of the only retailers on the East Coast offering Command Performance Peonies at its stores during this peak season. They will be available in bunches of three beginning on May 12 while supplies last. A time-lapse video of the flowers changing colors over time can be downloaded here.

Guests can save on flowers, including Command Performance Peonies, by joining The Fresh Market's Ultimate Loyalty Experience, where they'll automatically be enrolled in TFM's Floral Club.

