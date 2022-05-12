Enspira Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces Of 2022

Recognition highlights how the HR industry leader reimagines workplace culture.

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspira, a comprehensive HR consulting firm fueled by global cross-industry experience offering inclusive, innovative and insightful organization and talent solutions, announced that the company has been named to Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces List.

Founded in 2018, Enspira is an innovative, LGBTQ-owned HR services, talent acquisition and technology firm that leverages an unrivaled depth of knowledge in HR to help companies solve key business and talent challenges. Enspira has driven performance for over 150 clients of varying size and maturity, including private equity and VC-backed portfolio companies, and public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries. (PRNewswire)

Enspira is an HR firm that practices what it preaches to clients, while offering a range of generous benefits to its employees, including flexible work policies, employee share ownership, paid parental leave, volunteer hours and home office stipends.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Inc. along with other incredible organizations," said Kurt Landon, Founder and CEO of Enspira. "Enspira promotes an inspiring and engaging workplace culture that we are proud of. We operate by building systems, practices and policies with belonging as the foundation. As we grow, we are committed to providing a best-in-class workplace."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees who best represented dedication to "redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic," according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

About Enspira

Founded in 2018, Enspira is an innovative, LGBTQ-owned HR services, talent acquisition and technology firm that leverages an unrivaled depth of knowledge in HR to help companies solve key business and talent challenges. Enspira has driven performance for over 150 clients of varying size and maturity, including private equity and VC-backed portfolio companies, and public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries. For more information, visit enspirahr.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people monthly across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enspira, LLC