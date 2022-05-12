Nominations Open for Second Annual FiComm Partners Podcast Awards

Following a huge success in its first year, FiComm Partners again collaborates with InvestmentNews to bring back the Awards in 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners ("FiComm"), a full-service Marketing and PR agency specializing in the independent wealth management space and scalable advisor solutions has partnered with media partner InvestmentNews, to pen nominations for its Second Annual Advisor Podcast Awards.

The Advisor Podcast Awards was created to highlight meaningful conversations that advisors across the country are having to drive change. The 2021 FiComm Advisor Podcast Awards were a huge success with just under 100 submissions from advisor podcasts touching on a diverse spectrum of content themes. The impressive influx of submissions inspired the team to bring the Awards back again for 2022, expanding their judge bench and submission categories

"FiComm is committed to highlighting change-making advisor voices in the industry who are actively demonstrating what we call the 'New Skool mindset'," said Megan Carpenter, CEO, FiComm. "In the last two years, we've seen how podcasts have served as an incredible opportunity for advisors to express their unique value proposition – and, through these Awards, we want to celebrate these podcasts, showcasing compelling stories to inspire others in the advisor community."

This year the Awards will honor podcast excellence in three categories:

Educate & Empower : Podcasts are a great tool to educate and empower clients – this is the category to celebrate advisors who are doing just that. These human-friendly podcasts will teach clients by breaking down complex elements of financial planning into jargon-free, easy-to-understand language and lessons.

Walking the Talk : The financial services industry is trying to be more inclusive but let's admit it - there's still a lot of room for growth. This category is for podcasts that are all about walking the talk when it comes to advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts to show the industry how it's done.

Beyond the Numbers: Money is a very personal thing, so using podcasts to connect on a deeper level just makes sense. This category is for the podcasts that are pushing boundaries when it comes to financial planning. These podcasts offer more than just financial advice and tips, they bring vulnerability and humanity to listeners.

"We are always looking for opportunities to support advisors rock new marketing channels, in a way that is meaningful to their vision of success in the ever-evolving digital landscape," said Candice Carlton, EVP of Advisor Education, FiComm. "We are excited to bring back the Awards this year and continue to thrive through our growing vision to honor those who contribute to the industry advancement."

Submissions for this year's award will be evaluated and judged by a panel of industry experts, who are driving meaningful change in their respective roles and across the industry. They include:

Jeff Benjamin , Senior Columnist, InvestmentNews

Toussaint Bailey , Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Uplifting Capital

Grace Mellis , Chief Financial Officer, Altruist

Diana Cabrices , VP of Enterprise Development, Snappy Kraken

Tina Powell , CEO, C-Suite Social Media

Candice Carlton , EVP Advisor Education, FiComm

Hosted by: Megan Carpenter , CEO & Co-Founder, FiComm

The winners will receive recognition across the FiComm and InvestmentNews websites and social channels, an invitation to be a guest on The New Skool Podcast and three 30-minute consulting sessions with FiComm to take their podcasts to the next level.

Last year's winners included:

If you have or know a podcast you'd like to nominate for the Awards, submit here. Nominations are due by May 20th at 11.59 PM ET.

About FiComm Partners

Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners is a full-service communication agency specializing in the independent wealth management and financial advice industry. Focused on guiding the modern RIA forward, FiComm partners with clients to drive meaningful business results through strategic marketing, public relations, and advisor education. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, the mission of FiComm is simple—to extend the impact of financial advice by helping advisors, and the platforms who serve them, find their voice, tell their story, and grow better businesses. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.ficommpartners.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

