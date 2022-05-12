SQUISHMALLOWS ON ROBLOX REACHES #1 TOY GAME STATUS

Immersive Metaverse Experience Developed by Jazwares Game Studio Soars to New Heights with 90 Percent Positive Rating from Players

SUNRISE, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a leading global toy company committed to bringing content to life through innovative play experiences, announced today that their recently launched Squishmallows® on Roblox game has successfully become the #1 Toy Game by concurrent players on the platform. Launching in December 2021, Squishmallows on Roblox has emerged as a Metaverse gaming sensation expanding the world of the immensely popular Squishmallows brand and fusing two pop-culture phenomena in an exciting play experience for fans.

Jonas just started a new workout routine. He’s feeling pretty sore but has plans to go out with his squad tonight for nachos—that’s his favorite food! He’s going to order them fully loaded, extra guacamole. Then tomorrow, it’s back to the gym. Lucky for Jonas, he has 10 arms! (PRNewswire)

In just over 4 months, Squishmallows on Roblox has seen an impressive level of interest with 14 million play sessions garnering 50,000 group members, 3.7 million registered unique users, a massive 1.5 million monthly active user base, and a 90% positive rating from players, all of which reinforce the Squishmallows brand's ability to resonate widely with audiences. Developed in-house through Jazwares Game Studio, the Squishmallows on Roblox is the ultimate digital world where fans can collect Squishmallows virtual plush, hang with friends in an ultra-cool and vibrant world, compete in thrilling minigames, and customize their very own Squishmallows-themed home. This evolution is just the dawn of new ventures for Jazwares Game Studios as they look to expand on recent success to further explore additional IP and in-platform licensing opportunities.

"The success of Squishmallows on Roblox speaks volumes to how the brand has captured the attention of millions and continues to thrive across categories beyond plush," said Laura Zebersky, President, Jazwares. "We are proud of the work our team at Jazwares Game Studio has done to build this cool and colorful virtual world and look forward to growing our presence on the Roblox platform."

Additionally, Squishmallows on Roblox will make its Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S debut this month, adding to the many avenues to interact with the Roblox Metaverse and simultaneously tapping into the massive Xbox community. Players will be able to download Roblox on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for free and play Roblox cross-platform with friends from PC, Mac, or mobile devices. For this Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S rollout, exclusive Squishmallows characters and content will be debuted and regularly added to boost in-game features and functionality further.

"We've seen exponential growth with Squishmallows on Roblox and have created an experience that has really resonated with our fans in an authentic, meaningful way within the rapidly expanding Metaverse," said Kyle Hulse, Operations Director, Jazwares Game Studio. "Jazwares Game Studio is constantly evolving our gameplay to engage, delight, and ultimately open the door for exciting new collaborations, characters, and impactful playability we know our community will love."

Squishmallows on Roblox is the latest success for the wildly popular lifestyle brand with unprecedented global demand, fueling robust cross-category consumer product launches and experiences that bring the Squishmallows universe to vivid life. Since its 2017 debut, over 125 million of the huggable, ultra-soft, whimsical Squishmallows plush characters have been sold, delighting fans of all ages, both online and in person. On social media, Squishmallows content has officially squished through the roof, generating more than 6 billion video views on TikTok, and @squishmallows (and related hashtags) tagged in more than 1M Instagram posts. The Squishmallows social media channels have also ballooned to more than 827K followers and nearly 100 global and local newly created Facebook groups of fans.

©️2022 Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. Squishmallow and Squishmallows are trademarks of Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Jazwares.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares' behalf.

Jazwares Game Studio (PRNewswire)

