Tanduay's Specialty Cocktails a Go-To for Fans at the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum

This new watering hole at the Fiserv Forum is giving fans a new thrill while watching a basketball game

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanduay, the World's Number 1 Rum, recently opened a bar in the home arena of the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions, Milwaukee Bucks. The Tanduay bar at the Fiserv Forum provides an exciting, refreshing cocktail experience with a tropical twist.

"A Filipino rum brand in the home of one of the most exciting teams in the NBA is something that we really take pride in, and we are glad that the fans are loving our Tanduay-infused cocktails," said Kyle Tan, Tanduay Executive Vice President and head of international expansion.

The bartender at the Tanduay Rum Bar, meanwhile, revealed that Tanduay's specialty cocktails have been a go-to for fans since their release. They love its tropical taste, and cohesive and balanced flavors.

Matt Pazaras, Chief Business Development and Strategy Office at Milwaukee Bucks, Inc., shared that Bucks fans have been enjoying the world's bestselling rum and its specialty cocktails during games, concerts, and events.

"Tanduay Rum is a premium spirit that is recognized across the world for its taste, quality, and popularity. We are thrilled to expand our international partner footprint to the Philippines, which has one of the Bucks' most engaged international fan bases, and excited to bring Tanduay's finest rums to Fiserv and Deer District," he said.

The Milwaukee Bucks is one of the four NBA teams that Tanduay signed a partnership with. The rum brand is the first and only Filipino company to have forged a deal of this extent with the NBA.

"Our presence in the NBA games of our partner-teams are a great help to our international expansion. With millions of fans from across the globe watching the Bucks' games, we are able to make them aware of the brand. Our bar at the Fiserv Forum, meanwhile, gives them the experience of enjoying an iconic Filipino rum brand," Tan said.

Apart from Wisconsin, Tanduay is also present in 11 other U.S. states and the territory of Guam through partnership deals with leading international wines and spirits distributors.

Outside of the U.S. and the Philippines, it is available in Singapore, China, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Tanduay was founded in 1854. It started out as a small distillery and throughout the years has become one of the biggest and most recognizable brands in the Philippines. It is the recipient of numerous international awards for its quality rum products.

