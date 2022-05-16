Matrix Applications Introduces 'Elevate' Multi-Asset Trade Life Cycle System

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Applications ("Matrix") is pleased to announce a major upgrade to its QTIX trade life cycle and collateral management system and will be rebranding the system as 'Elevate.' With 20+ years of business and technical logic built-in, Elevate will be a fixed income and equities securities lending platform that offers a cohesive front-to-back-office solution for institutional post-trade processing.

Financial technology Solutions for the Capital Markets (PRNewsfoto/Matrix Applications, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The growing Matrix team has spent the past year developing Next Generation ("NG") deployments to not only improve the user experience, but also create an adaptable micro-services architecture to keep up with the changing marketplace.

"The Elevate rebrand reaffirms Matrix's commitment to continuously improve our software and services for our customers," said James Tabacchi, President and Chief Executive Officer at Matrix Applications.

QTIX, reengineered as Elevate and to be released in Q4, features an appealing user interface, enhanced functionality, streamlined workflows and back-end modernization for extreme efficiency.

Elevate's modernized 'look and feel' has been praised by industry professionals for its intuitive design, simplified interface and ease of use.

"Elevate offers an improved user experience and our customers are just as excited as we are," shared Stephen Mellert, Managing Director at Matrix Applications. "From static data, trade entry, position management and operations all the way down to settlement & matching, credit, accounting, auditing and reporting, Elevate enables our clients to navigate the trade life cycle better and faster."

Elevate your trading and back-office with Elevate, from Matrix Applications.

About Matrix Applications LLC

Matrix Applications is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. We are a team of capital markets and systems professionals delivering financial technology solutions to institutional firms since 2000. We work hands-on with our clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, we provide our clients with the right solution at the right price. Comprised of industry veterans and financial professionals, we leverage our extensive technical experience, a deep network across the finance industry and a team of ops, regulatory and legal gurus to deliver bespoke managed services for firms big and small.

Contact

Colleen Judge

colleen.judge@matrixapps.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matrix Applications, LLC