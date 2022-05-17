CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

HONG KONG, MAY 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the "Company") today announced its results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the convenience of the reader, amounts in Chinese Yuan ("CNY") have been translated into United States dollars ("US$") at the rate of US$1.00 = CNY6.3559 as quoted by www.ofx.com on December 31, 2021.

Mr. Wong Wah On Edward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We continued to make meaningful progress on the strategic diversification of our business in 2021. Our progress was, however, slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting shutdowns, logistic complications, and the steep global increase in operating costs and inflation. In addition, our operations in the rural wastewater treatment industry in 2021 resulted in a near-term reduction in our revenue level, but we believe our actions will be a catalyst for increased revenue growth and profitability. We are already seeing initial positive signs from our efforts to streamline our operations and our cost reduction plan, while at the same time focusing on continued exploration of the Moruogu Tong Mine. As we recently noted, we expect commodities prices to remain high, with demand continuing to outstrip supply. With even greater urgency placed on exploration opportunities and the potential for higher valuations of assets such as the Moruogu Tong Mine, we also recently announced plans to increase investments in the Moruogu Tong Mine. We are also evaluating other attractive business opportunities and believe that we will be able to further leverage our expertise and capital to create even greater value for shareholders."

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had two operating segments: wastewater treatment and exploration and mining. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was CNY18.74 million (approximately US$2.95 million), as compared to revenue of approximately CNY42.50 million (approximately US$6.69 million) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in revenue was mainly caused by the completion of the construction phase of a public-private partnership wastewater treatment project in January 2021.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was approximately CNY54.97 million (approximately US$8.65 million) as compared to net profit of approximately CNY22.92 million (approximately US$3.61 million) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The turn to loss in 2021 from profit in 2020 was mainly due to the recognition of fair value loss of approximately CNY38.35 million (approximately US$6.03 million) in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and fair value gain of approximately CNY31.33 million (approximately US$4.93 million) in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, relating to the Company's holdings in Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, designated as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, and the impact of warrants issued to institutional investors in a private placement in January 2021, which were designated as derivative financial liabilities.

The Company had a cash balance of approximately CNY58.36 million (approximately US$9.18 million) at December 31, 2021.

On January 20, 2021, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold on January 22, 2021, in a registered direct offering, an aggregate of 3,960,000 of its common shares at a price of US$1.85 per share, and in a concurrent private placement, warrants initially exercisable for the purchase of an aggregate of 1,584,000 of its common shares with an initial exercise price of US$2.35 per share. Because the changes in equity from this private placement transaction are dominated in US$, the US$ amount is the actual transaction amount and the corresponding CNY amount was translated from US$ at the applicable exchange rate as of the transaction date, January 22, 2021.

About China Natural Resources:

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR), a British Virgin Islands corporation, through its operating subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), is currently engaged in the provision of equipment for rural wastewater treatment, engineering, procurement and construction services related to wastewater treatment in the PRC, the acquisition and exploitation of mining rights in Inner Mongolia, including preliminary exploration for nickel, lead, silver and other nonferrous metal, and is actively exploring further business opportunities in the healthcare sector, natural resources sector and other sectors.

CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Year Ended December 31,




2020



2021



2020



2021




CNY



CNY



US$



US$




(As adjusted*)






(As adjusted*)


















Revenue



42,498




18,735




6,686




2,948


Cost of sales



(39,215)




(18,494)




(6,170)




(2,910)


Gross profit



3,283




241




516




38


Selling and distribution expenses



(758)




(922)




(119)




(145)


Administrative expenses



(18,853)




(22,869)




(2,966)




(3,598)


Other income/(losses)



1,616




(183)




254




(29)



















OPERATING LOSS



(14,712)




(23,733)




(2,315)




(3,734)



















Fair value gain/(loss) on financial instruments, net



31,334




(38,349)




4,930




(6,034)


Impairment losses on financial assets



(4,162)




(3,330)




(655)




(524)


Finance costs



(3,749)




(4,359)




(590)




(686)


Finance income



15,468




16,935




2,434




2,665



















PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX



24,179




(52,836)




3,804




(8,313)



















INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(1,258)




(2,135)




(198)




(336)



















PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR



22,921




(54,971)




3,606




(8,649)



















ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

















Owners of the Company



24,336




(48,152)




3,829




(7,576)


Non-controlling interests



(1,415)




(6,819)




(223)




(1,073)





22,921




(54,971)




3,606




(8,649)



















(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
OWNERS OF THE COMPANY:

















Basic and diluted

















- Earnings/(loss) per share



0.78




(1.18)




0.12




(0.19)


CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021

(Amounts in thousands)




December 31,




2020



2021



2020



2021




CNY



CNY



US$



US$




(As adjusted*)






(As adjusted*)





ASSETS

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Property, plant and equipment



1,203




715




189




112


Intangible assets



643




20,189




101




3,176


Right-of-use assets



3,560




2,351




560




370


Trade and bills receivable



31,676




9,501




4,984




1,495


Contract assets



111,689




91,035




17,573




14,323


Deferred tax assets



2,920




66




459




10


Other non-current assets






10







2


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



151,691




123,867




23,866




19,488


CURRENT ASSETS

















Inventories



838




986




132




155


Trade and bills receivable



29,771




41,526




4,684




6,533


Contract assets



14,558




15,331




2,290




2,412


Prepayments



384




2,236




60




352


Other receivables



1,920




86,201




302




13,562


Due from related companies



123,893







19,493





Other current assets



6,747




4,942




1,062




778


Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss



143,674







22,605





Cash and cash equivalents



56,580




58,359




8,902




9,182


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



378,365




209,581




59,530




32,974


TOTAL ASSETS



530,056




333,448




83,396




52,462


CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021

(Amounts in thousands)




December 31,




2020



2021



2020



2021




CNY



CNY



US$



US$




(As adjusted*)






(As adjusted*)





LIABILITIES

















CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Trade payables



28,621




21,118




4,503




3,321


Contract liabilities



690




690




109




108


Other payables and accruals



9,750




12,098




1,534




1,903


Income tax payable



18,612




9,254




2,928




1,456


Dividends payable






5,048







794


Interest-bearing loans and borrowings



3,000




3,000




472




472


Derivative financial liabilities






1,710







269


Lease liabilities



1,382




981




217




154


Due to related companies



79,459




5,710




12,502




898


Due to the Shareholder



7,149




14,050




1,125




2,211


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



148,663




73,659




23,390




11,586


NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Deferred tax liabilities



10,426




2,544




1,640




401


Lease liabilities



2,168




1,208




341




191


Interest-bearing loans and borrowings



77,000




74,000




12,115




11,643


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



89,594




77,752




14,096




12,235


TOTAL LIABILITIES



238,257




151,411




37,486




23,821



















(DEFICIENCY IN ASSETS)/EQUITY

















Issued capital



419,091




450,782




65,938




70,924


Other capital reserves



787,987




719,110




123,977




113,141


Accumulated losses



(1,031,187)




(1,084,387)




(162,241)




(170,611)


Other comprehensive loss



(3,164)




(10,821)




(498)




(1,703)


EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY



172,727




74,684




27,176




11,751


NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS



119,072




107,353




18,734




16,890



















TOTAL EQUITY



291,799




182,037




45,910




28,641



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



530,056




333,448




83,396




52,462




















The consolidated statements of profits or loss of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 and the consolidated statements of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The consolidated statements of profit or loss and the consolidated statements of financial position have been derived from and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2022.

* The Company restated the comparative financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 to account for a common control transaction (the acquisition of Precise Space-Time Technology Limited and its wastewater treatment business) using the pooling of interest method.

