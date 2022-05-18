Frontera Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 5, 2022. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 67,884,047, representing approximately 72.14% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.58% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Gabriel de Alba Approved 61,848,836 Voted 79,309 Withheld 99.87% 0.13% Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla Approved 60,144,613 Voted 1,783,532 Withheld 97.12% 2.88% W. Ellis Armstrong Approved 61,593,781 Voted 334,364 Withheld 99.46% 0.54% Orlando Cabrales Segovia Approved 61,912,846 Voted 15,299 Withheld 99.98% 0.02% Russell Ford Approved 61,912,836 Voted 15,309 Withheld 99.98% 0.02% Veronique Giry Approved 61,672,155 Voted 255,990 Withheld 99.59% 0.41% Rene Burgos Diaz Approved 58,253,378 Voted 3,674,767 Withheld 94.07% 5.93%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC") and Corporate Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). Current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee Members Audit Committee W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair) Russell Ford Rene Burgos Diaz CHRC Gabriel de Alba (Chair) Russell Ford Rene Burgos Diaz CGNSC Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair) W. Ellis Armstrong Veronique Giry

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

