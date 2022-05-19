Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces 2022 Vision Tank Winners

Hummingbirds AI and Oculi Recognized for Innovation and Excellence in Edge AI and Computer Vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the winners of the 2022 Vision Tank competition at the Embedded Vision Summit. The annual start-up competition, which showcases the best new ventures using visual AI and computer vision in their products, invited five finalist companies to pitch their company and product to judges in front of the Summit audience.

JUDGES' AWARD: Hummingbirds AI



Hummingbirds AI—Hummingbirds AI is an award-winning computer vision hub, creating privacy-first solutions for security and efficiency of enterprises, including GuacamoleID, a "FaceID for computers." As a cloud-independent app, it's an on-device authentication tool using video-based biometrics for authenticating workers or customers. https://hummingbirds.ai

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD: Oculi



Oculi—Oculi is putting the "human eye" in AI. After decades of limited evolution, Oculi has charted the path to optimal machine vision starting with the OCULI SPU, the only Software-Defined Vision Sensor on a single chip that delivers actionable data with up to 30x improvement in the fundamental power-latency trade off. https://www.oculi.ai

We received numerous outstanding Vision Tank entrants this year! Our judging panel and our audience had the tough task of selecting the winners. "We are pleased to recognize and congratulate Hummingbirds AI and Oculi for their achievements," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance and General Chairman of the Embedded Vision Summit. "These winners reflect the growing pace of innovation fueled by edge AI, deep learning and computer vision. Hummingbirds AI and Oculi clearly stood out for their technical innovation, as well as excellence in their business plans, teams and market potential."

The winner of the Vision Tank Judges' Award will receive a $5,000 cash prize, and both winners will receive a one-year membership in the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. In addition, the companies received valuable introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers.

Finalist video pitches are available at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com/vision-tank .

The Embedded Vision Summit, which was held this year May 16-19, is operated by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of edge AI and vision in products. More at https://edge-ai-vision.com.

About The Embedded Vision Alliance

The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and visual AI for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for visual AI, computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

