Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Marisa Moore Celebrates Honey as a Natural Ingredient in Partnership with the National Honey Board

In honor of World Bee Day, Moore shares advice for incorporating honey into a balanced diet and the positive affect honey consumption has on honey bees

LONGMONT, Colo., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Bee Day, the National Honey Board is excited to announce a new partnership with Registered Dietician Nutritionist, Marisa Moore. Together, Moore and the National Honey Board are sharing easy ways to incorporate wholesome honey into daily routines, all while celebrating the hardworking honey bee.

Honey bees are vital to our food supply, as they are responsible for pollinating more than 90 fruits and vegetables, including almonds, broccoli, strawberries and more, that make up a balanced diet. (PRNewswire)

Honey bees are vital to our food supply, as they are responsible for pollinating more than 90 fruits and vegetables, including almonds, broccoli, strawberries and more, that make up a balanced diet. Furthermore, when you buy honey, you are supporting beekeepers' ability to keep bees healthy, which in turn supports our entire ecosystem.

Moore's approach to wellbeing focuses on balance and incorporating more fruits and vegetables into one's diet, without being restrictive. Throughout her partnership with the National Honey Board, she will be sharing some of her own tips and recipes featuring honey and foods pollinated by honey bees, including raspberries, plums, and apples, highlighting how honey fits within any balanced diet and pairs nicely with a variety of ingredients and flavors to make a well-rounded, satisfying dish.

"Adding honey to my tea, yogurt, or on toast takes my meal to the next level of enjoyment and fulfillment, which is why I recommend honey to my clients looking for pure products they can feel good about consuming," says Moore. "And it's comforting to know that when I'm enjoying honey, I'm also supporting the bees, their hives and the beekeepers who work to promote the wellbeing of bees."

Honey is also an ingredient Moore can always count on to be completely natural. Some all-natural sweeteners are created through extreme heat, chemical additives, and ingredient manipulation; in contrast, honey is just honey.

Moore acknowledges that everyone's lifestyle is different, so she has shared a few of her easy planet-friendly tips to consider as we celebrate World Bee Day:

Growing up in the rural south, I was always surrounded by fresh produce, so I am a firm believer that you should always eat the produce you love like peaches, berries, and cauliflower! Not only are they delicious, but they are also among the 90 fruits and vegetables pollinated by honey bees. Fun fact: produce plays a role in enhancing the diversity of your gut microbiome, impacting your overall wellbeing. Looking to add a new flavor boost to a recipe that you have mastered at home? Honey sweetens while boosting natural flavor, enhancing a variety of foods and flavor categories including sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and savory. One of my favorite ways to make bitter leafy vegetables, like broccoli rabe , more appealing is by topping them with honey, making a side dish more balanced and enjoyable! There are over 3,000 different honey varietals worldwide. Each with a unique color, flavor, and aroma that's influenced by where it's grown. You might use wildflower honey for a go-to, everyday boost for yogurt, toast or oats then and reach for buckwheat honey to add robust flavor and depth to a honey glazed salmon. Exotic flavors like lavender honey pair really well with a hard cheddar cheese or even vanilla ice cream!

For more information about Marisa Moore, her recipes, and go-to nutrition and planet-friendly tips, please visit marisamoore.com.

About Marisa Moore

Marisa Moore is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in Atlanta. She specializes in integrative nutrition and believes nutrition is about the whole person, not just the meal plan. Marisa is a trusted expert appearing regularly in national media outlets, as well as an on-air spokesperson and content creator working alongside like-minded organizations to spread the word about nutrition and food. She also has her own blog where she shares recipes and nutrition information.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing, and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers, and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

