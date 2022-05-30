Dutch Bros raises more than $2.3M in one day to help end ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 20, Dutch Bros and its customers raised a record breaking $2.3 million during its 16th annual Drink One for Dane day. The funds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

On Friday, May 20, Dutch Bros and its customers raised a record breaking $2.3 million during its 16th annual Drink One for Dane day. (PRNewswire)

"We are so grateful to the incredible Dutch Bros community for raising much needed funds for ALS research over the past 16 years in partnership with MDA. Their leadership, broistas, and customers are an extension of our legacy roots in ALS and of our MDA family. These funds are critical to our investment in ALS research and allow us to continue to strategically support our effort to find treatments and cures. Today, we have a robust pipeline of ALS drugs in testing or queued up for testing because of this funding. Thanks to Dutch Bros we are getting closer to bringing new drugs over the finish line and into the clinics for our families. MDA's legacy roots in ALS began with Lou Gehrig and his family, and continues with Dutch Bros, to honor co-founder Dane's life. They truly part of our MDA family and together we are changing the landscape of ALS," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Chief Research Officer, MDA.

Every May, Dutch Bros locations rally for its annual Drink One for Dane day. Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Boersma family and Dutch Bros started Drink One for Dane as a way to increase awareness of the disease, raise support for those affected, and to support research to find treatments and cures for ALS.

"The support communities show for Drink One for Dane continually blows me away," said Travis Boersma, executive chairman and co-founder of Dutch Bros. "Every person that rolled through a shop that day is truly making a massive difference in the lives of so many."

To date, Dutch Bros has raised more than $12.6 million to support MDA and their mission to end ALS.

*Total funds raised include contributions from a portion of the proceeds of franchisee and company-operated shops as well as additional donations from customers, community members, and vendors during the Drink One for Dane campaign.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 570 locations in 13 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee