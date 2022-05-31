Best-Selling Author Sander A. Flaum, Who Coined Benign Paranoia, Pens New Business Book

Benign Paranoia Shares Secrets From Over a Dozen Thought Leaders

Tips From Thomas Von Hessen (NYC fire Commissioner on 9/11), Don Hayden (Former President of Global Pharmaceuticals, Bristol- Myers Squibb ), and Jack Welch (Former CEO of G.E.), Among Others

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author and marketing icon Sander A. Flaum has just released his latest book, Benign Paranoia: The Sixth Sense That Keeps Leaders Ahead of the Pack https://amzn.to/39fgAZZ. After rising to the top in the business world, Sander saw (early in 2022) that there were common traits that successful business people shared. These traits all neatly fell under the umbrella term best described as Benign Paranoia (BP). For example, if you possess Benign Paranoia, you are always worried about the future, and do what you can to plan for it. In addition to advice and case studies, each chapter of Benign Paranoia concludes with a BP quiz allowing readers to rate their own BP IQ.

"To write the book I spoke to over a dozen friends and close colleagues (all acknowledged thought leaders) who shared their secrets for employing Benign Paranoia, and how using it helped determine their success. Even though they worked in different areas (e.g., public service, big pharma, entrepreneurial start-ups and professional services) they all embrace Benign Paranoia," says Sander.

Five Tips From Benign Paranoia Leaders

You can never just rest.

You need to be unsatisfied with the status quo.

You must be able to pivot in a nanosecond.

You must always be scanning ahead for trouble.

Fear is a great motivator.

Sander A. Flaum is a pharmaceutical marketing icon who introduced six blockbuster brands to the market, including Aleve and Flomax. Each exceeded $2 billion in sales. He founded and runs the award-winning NYC branding consultancy Flaum Navigators https://flaumnavigators.com/ and is a best-selling author whose book The 100 Mile Walk recounts his journey with his Buddhist entrepreneur son Jonathan and how he saw business differently than his big pharma marketing father. Other business and personal growth books penned by Sander Flaum include: The Stutter Steps; Boost Your Career; Big Shoes: How Successful Leaders Grow into New Roles, and The Best Thing That Could Ever Happen To You.

