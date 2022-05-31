Faris Team Real Estate Expands to Serve Clients in Florida!

This Mega Real Estate Team is expanding to Southwest Florida to go full out® for clients and provide the Best Real Estate Experience in the world.

NAPLES, FL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Faris Team Real Estate, Canada's #1 Real Estate Team, announced that they are expanding to the Southwest Florida Region. With the launch of their new office in Naples, Faris Team is ready to go full out® for the Southwest Florida Housing Market and the communities of Fort Myers, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples and Marco Island.

"We're super excited to be opening our Florida branch. This is our ninth location," says Mark Faris, CEO and Broker of Faris Team.

In 2021, Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage achieved $1.4 billion in annual sales volume and sold over 1,700 homes. Its client service is unparalleled to others in the market, with nearly 10,000 Best Real Estate Experiences since 2007. With specialists in every field, from negotiating to marketing, to Real Estate agreements, Faris Team is focused on delivering the best results for their clients and community.

With this new location, Faris Team is looking forward to serving clients from both sides of the border. "We are thrilled to offer Canadians who are looking to move to Florida the opportunity to find their dream vacation home, as well as serving Floridians with our Best Experience Guaranteed promise, as we continue to transform the Real Estate industry," says Faris.

Faris Team attributes their success to three brand promises:

Professional, Loving, Local Realtors® who live where you live and will always go full out for you®.

Exceptional Marketing including complimentary home staging, professional photography and videography, premium home feature books and so much more! Clients' homes sell faster and for more value with Faris Team's proven system backed by a team of experts.

The Best Experience Guaranteed in delivering exceptional End-To-End Stress-Free Real Estate Experience, or clients can cancel their agreement at no cost.

To learn more or to book an appointment, visit faristeam.com.

About Faris Team: Faris Team is Canada's #1 Real Estate Team with eight locations across Ontario. Since its launch in 2007, Faris Team has helped nearly 10,000 clients buy and sell homes with its team of Professional, Loving, Local Realtors®, Exceptional Marketing and Best Real Estate Experience Guarantee.

