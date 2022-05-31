Five Unbelievably Real Experiences Only in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando is the only place where visitors can have breakfast with Mickey, cast a spell in Diagon Alley, zoom across the everglades in an airboat, pet a penguin and catch an incredible fireworks show – all in one day. That's just one combination of more than 190 unique activities available in the destination, out of nearly 1.8 million distinct combinations for each day averaging three activities.

"Orlando has always been and continues to be inspired by imagination," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. "Orlando is unbelievably real because of the unique blend of fantastical and authentic, giving visitors endless possibilities to create meaningful experiences and memories to last a lifetime."

Here are a few adventures travelers can include in future visits to have an unforgettable, unbelievably real vacation:

Fireworks 365 Days A Year – No matter when they come on vacation, visitors to Orlando can catch a fireworks display every night of the year. From the nightly "Disney Enchantment" show at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and "Harmonious" at Epcot, to Universal Orlando's nightly "Cinematic Celebration," visitors will spot gorgeous pyrotechnics whether they're in the theme parks or even nearby. Additional seasonal shows take place at SeaWorld Orlando, with the "Ignite" display, as well as during select holidays across the destination, including the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve. Restaurants including California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Capa at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort and illume at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, also offer diners memorable views of the nightly fireworks.

Unique Rocket Launch Views - Nowhere else can visitors watch a rocket launch from the spectacular view of a 400-foot-tall observation wheel or while attending an Orlando City or Orlando Pride professional soccer game. Yet here in Orlando , catching sight of a SpaceX launch is possible almost anywhere, thanks to the destination's close proximity to Kennedy Space Center . Combined with the stunning perspective of Orlando available from the top of the Wheel at ICON Park or from the ultramodern Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, a live launch becomes an unforgettable moment to witness in person.

Surprising Art Collections - Lovers of the arts may not think of Orlando as a cultural haven, but the destination is home to the most comprehensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany works in the world, at The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art . Famous for his unique glassworks, Tiffany was one of the most creative and prolific designers of the late 19th-century, and the Morse Museum houses an incredible wealth of his works, from jewelry, pottery, paintings and art glass to his chapel interior from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago and art from his Long Island estate, Laurelton Hall.

Hang Gliding Without Mountains - Believe it or not, mountains aren't necessary to hang glide – at least, not in Orlando . Here, guests can experience the first and largest aerotow hang gliding park in the world, Wallaby Ranch . This innovative flight school invites thrill-seekers of any experience level to tandem hang glide the safest way possible – by being towed 2,000 feet in the air, then gently released to ride the air currents back down. Guests are even taught to steer the glider on their first flight.

Soar Over Alligators - Zipline seven stories above 130 live alligators and crocodiles at the Screamin' Gator Zipline at Gatorland, The Alligator Capital of the World®. Visitors won't find another zipline experience like it, with 1,200 feet of thrilling flight across Florida wildlife, and breathtaking views from high above the treetops.

