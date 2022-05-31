Hit the music!

42nd Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto is taking downtown by storm once again this summer. From June 30 to July 9, 2022, the public can soak up that thrilling festival vibe for 10 fun and festive days. In addition to the stellar program announced earlier, the festival is proud to present brand-new initiatives that will be making downtown Montréal shine, not to mention treating music lovers to a feast for the senses.
CLUB MONTRÉAL TD
We're celebrating some new additions to Montréal's ebullient cultural scene! The Festival is proud to unveil the Club Montréal TD, a new space that puts our metropolis, and what makes it such a vibrant city, at the heart of the experience. Located on the Esplanade of Place des Arts, in a relaxed, colourful and urban ambiance, the Club will present free shows by today's hottest artists, or two to three concerts a night. It will also serve food lovingly prepared by a restaurant owner firmly rooted in Montréal's culinary culture (stay tuned to find out their identity!) and a 100% local drink.
Fernie
LES SESSIONS TD
Friday July 1st, 7 p.m.
Free!
Inspired by contemporary artists like Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar, Brazilian-Canadian Fernie will be playing his lush and soulful R&B sounds at Club Montréal TD. Member of the collective Kids From the Underground, he dazzled the Montréal music scene this past August with the release of his album Aurora.
Emma Beko
LES NOCTURNES TD
Friday, July 1, 11 p.m.
Free!
Get set to watch singer and rapper Emma Beko heat up the Club stage! The other half of the electro-pop duo Heartstreets just released her second album Digital Damage unanimous acclaim.
Suuns
LES NOCTURNES TD
Friday, July 8, 11 p.m.
Free!
The unmissable Suuns will be performing on the Club Montréal TD stage. The Montréal cult band released The Witness last fall, which Pitchfork hailed as their most cohesive. The album is a departure from their somewhat mysterious and claustrophobic krautrock the past, making room for more spontaneity and improvisation, two touchstones of the group's performances.
Chiiild
LES NOCTURNES TD
Saturday, July 9, 11 p.m.
Free!
Though now based in Los Angeles, Yonatan Ayal (alias xSDTRK) and Pierre-Luc Rioux have not forgotten their Québec roots. Individually, they have worked with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Skrillex and even Céline Dion. Together, they make up Chiiild, the soul and psychedelic duo that will play the final show at Club Montréal TD.
Les Envolées du Festival
June 30, July 2, 3, 8 and 9, 1 p.m.
Free!
While many seasoned performers will be gracing the Club Montréal TD stage, keep your eyes peeled for headliners that include five projects from five different Québec universities.
LE STUDIO TD
Le Studio TD, formerly L'Astral, throws its doors open, inviting you to enjoy two concert series each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Entrée Libre TD series will feature jazz's biggest stars. As the name says, entry is free and is on a first come, first served basis. It's an awesome opportunity to make new discoveries!
Marianne Trudel & John Hollenbeck
Dédé Java Espiritu + Time Poem
Entrée Libre TD
Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.
Free!
Festivalgoers will get an inside peek at the contagious creativity at work between pianist Marianne Trudel and drummer John Hollenbeck. Together, they created the Dédé Java Espiritu project, or what they see as an ode to beauty, intuition and spontaneity.
Julian Lage Trio
featuring Scott Colley & Dave King
Entrée Libre TD
Thursday, June 30, 10 p.m.
Free!
Here's your chance to see celebrated guitarist Julian Lage playing in a trio with bassist Scott Colley and drummer Dave King. The two musicians will accompany Lage as he plays his new album Squint, his first with the prestigious Blue Note label.
Louis Cole Big Band
Entrée Libre TD
Friday, July 1, 10 p.m.
Free!
Composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cole will be in Montréal with his Big Band. The group, whose fans number Flying Lotus, Quincy Jones and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, promise an electrifying evening of hot jazz with electrofunk influences that will have you on your feet and dancing.
Kamaal Williams
Entrée Libre TD
Wednesday, July 6, 10 p.m.
Free!
There has been a genuine resurgence in British jazz over the past few years thanks, in no small part, to Kamaal Williams. Whether on the excellent Black Focus released in 2016 with Yussef Kamaal or his solo project, the Taiwanese Londoner loves mixing worlds, styles and cultures to create a hybrid jazz driven by strong rhythms.
Laufey
Entrée Libre TD
Friday, July 8, 10 p.m.
Free!
Icelandic jazz singer Laufey has already been conquering the hearts of Gen Z, one viral video at time. Approved by Billie Eilish and Willow Smith, Laufey will be playing songs from her EP Typical of Me, released last year, as well as new songs Valentine and Everything I Know About Love.
« TD Bank Group is once again proud to present the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal for the twelfth consecutive year. Music has this extraordinary ability to bring us together, draw us closer and touch our hearts. After two difficult years, we are thrilled to help reunite jazz artists and their fans and create memorable moments in the city's downtown together. »
- Sylvie Demers, Chair, Québec Market TD Bank Group
This brand-new installation on Sainte-Catherine Street is exciting, colourful, interactive and inclusive and invites people of all ages to unleash their fun and creativity! With a theme of "our bodies: music makers", the different activities proposed let people tap into the relationship between body movement and music.
« Rio Tinto has been teaming up with the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal since 2006 and we are happy to announce that we've renewed our partnership for the next three years. No other cultural event better captures Montrealers' joie de vivre than the Jazz. We are thrilled that it is returning in all its glory, with an impressive line-up of artists from here and afar, adoring crowds of music lovers and activities for the young and the young at heart. »
- Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminium
Clay and Friends
AGUÀ
LES PERFORMANCES TD
Thursday, July 7, 9:30 p.m.
TD Stage
Free!
After two sold-out concerts at MTELUS, Clay and Friends, one of the hottest groups in Québec, will have festivalgoers grooving to their new EP AGUÀ, released last fall.
Bran Van 3000
Celebrating the 25th Anniversary :
"The Deer and The Bunny"
LES PERFORMANCES TD
Friday, July 8, 9:30 p.m.
TD Stage
Free!
Montréal's legendary Bran Van 3000 will be lighting up Place des Festivals a quarter century after their smash album Glee conquered the world. James Di Salvio and his group will be playing the retrospective concert Celebrating the 25th Anniversary: "The Deer and The Bunny".
Orchestre National de jazz de Montréal
with guest Ingrid Jensen
Equal=Orchestra
GROOVE RIO TINTO
Sunday, July 3, 8 p.m.
Rio Tinto Stage
Free!
Canadian world trumpet sensation Ingrid Jensen will be playing with the Orchestre National de Jazz de Montréal. She'll be joining her talented sister, conductor and saxophonist Christine Jensen to present Equal = Orchestra. The project brings together works by Tara Davidson, Marianne Trudel and Christine Jensen that highlights the concepts of equity and inclusion.
The Weather Station
GROOVE RIO TINTO
Wednesday, July 6, 8 p.m.
Rio Tinto Stage
Free!
Ontario folk group The Weather Station will be stopping off in Montréal. The group had a spectacular 2021, not to mention its album Ignorance being short-listed for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize. Released this past March, their sixth album How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars has conquered critics' hearts.
Lindsey Stirling
ÉVÉNEMENTS SPÉCIAUX TD
Thursday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.
Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Hubert Lenoir
En direct du… Gesù
JAZZ DANS LA NUIT
Sunday, July 3, 10:30 p.m.
GESÙ
DOMi & JD Beck
LES COULEURS DELTA AIR LINES
Wednesday, July 6, 9 p.m.
Club Soda
Not only does Pub La Traversée Molson Export on esplanade Tranquille offers jazz music programming, but it's also the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy a snack.
Apéro Jazz Molson Export at 5 p.m., some new faces:
- Sonia Johnson, June 30 Free!
- Little Animal!, July 1st Free!
- Jacob Do, July 2nd Free!
- Julien Fillion, July 6th Free!
Jazz Time Molson Export at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., some new faces:
- Christian Sands, July 1st Free!
- Gunhild Carling, July 6th Free!
Thanks to a partnership with Rogers that started in 2021 and was finalized this year, the legendary Blues Festival stage is back, and we couldn't be happier!
Les spectacles Blues Rogers at 7 p.m., some new faces:
- Justin Saladino Band, July 1st Free!
- Ben Racine Band with guest Dawn Tyler Watson, July 3rd Free!
- Endrick & The Sandwiches, July 5 Free!
- Lilli Lewis, July 8 Free!
Les soirées Blues Rogers at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., some new faces:
- Angel Forrest with guests, Jonas Tomalty and Dawn Tyler Watson,
July 4th Free!
« Rogers is thrilled to partner with a cultural event that Quebecers have been waiting impatiently to return to its original format. We are proud to be able to 'jazz up' our city for Montrealers and visitors who will be moving to the beat of the performers for
10 full festival days. »
- Édith Cloutier, Regional President, Rogers Québec
The party rocks all night long with the Nightcap Molson Export at M2, featuring:
The Shed
Thursday June 30, Friday July 1
and Saturday, July 2, midnight
Free!
The Liquor Store
Sunday July 3 and Monday July 4, midnight
Free!
Kids From The Underground
x GROWVE
Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, midnight
Free!
Urban Science #LECYPHER X2
Thursday July 7, Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9, midnight
Free!
Have a look at the site plan and your favourite stages, plus check out other must-sees to add to your itinerary:
TD STAGE
The public will have a blast watching major local and international names on the main stage of the Place des Festivals, including Clay & Friends, The Roots, Tash Sultana, Kamasi Washington and more!
RIO TINTO STAGE
Located at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street and Jeanne-Mance Street, the stage will be host to diverse musical influences, including nu soul, R&B, jazz, fusion and folk.
LOTO-QUÉBEC STAGE
The unique programming at the corner of De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Du Président-Kennedy Avenue brings together artists from all over the world.
Enjoy unlimited access to the 3 hottest festival venues during your stay, and entry to nearly 10 concerts! Stay at the DoubleTree, the official festival hotel, or the Monville—breakfast, shows and coupons for the site included. Limited quantity. See our site for details.
The 42nd edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
will take place from June 30 to July 9
We would like to thank the Festival's presenting partner, TD Bank Group and the co-presenter, Rio Tinto for their renewed support. Thank you also to Rogers, Loto-Québec, the Société des Alcools du Québec and Molson Export.
Moreover, the Festival would like to acknowledge the continuous support from: the Government of Canada — Canadian Heritage, Canada Economic Development, the Fondation Musicaction, the Government of Québec — the Ministère du Tourisme, the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine and the SODEC, as well as the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and Montréal Centre-Ville.
Finally, thank you to our media partners: Radio-Canada / CBC, La Presse and Montreal Gazette.
