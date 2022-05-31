NEW VIDEO: This Is Us Cast, Leading Alzheimer's and Care Advocates Talk Caregiving Representation in Pop Culture, Power of Telling Care Stories

Roundtable Led by HFC and Caring Across Generations Invites Others to Start Conversations with Loved Ones about Caregiving

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Alzheimer's and caregiving advocates HFC and Caring Across Generations today released an exclusive video of This Is Us cast members reflecting on the way that caregiving has touched their lives, and how pop culture can help destigmatize aging and illness. HFC co-founders Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen and Caring Across Generations Executive Director Ai-jen Poo sat down with the show's executive producer, KJ Steinberg, and cast members Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas for an open, and often emotional, conversation about the stigmas around aging and illness, the emotional highs and lows of providing care for loved ones, and why caregiving representation in TV and movies matters.

"Being a caregiver taught me so much about who I am and how there's not a single right way to be a caregiver," said Miller Rogen. "Sitting down with these phenomenal people and discussing their personal experiences with caregiving as well as their responsibility as actors to tell such an important story will always be memorable. I hope this conversation will allow others to feel comfortable telling their stories and work toward destigmatizing degenerative brain diseases and caregiving."

The video is available to stream on a new joint HFC and Caring Across Generations landing page where caregivers and their families can find a detailed guide for starting hard conversations about end-of-life care and information about respite grant programs, online support groups, virtual workshops and other resources.

"Everyone ages and needs care at some point in their lives, but it's not something we talk about or see reflected in movies and TV shows," said Poo. "This Is Us has allowed family caregivers to see themselves and their experiences represented, and to feel less alone. I hope the show and the conversations it has sparked will encourage people to more openly talk about how we care for one another, and what support families really need so that our loved ones can live and age with dignity."

Aging and illness are universal experiences, but caregivers in the U.S. often feel isolated, unseen and unprepared to talk with their loved ones about care when illness strikes. Pop culture portrayals of care experiences can normalize care planning and invite people to think about aging and illness in a different way.

Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families facing Alzheimer's disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org

Caring Across Generations is a national campaign of families, caregivers, people with disabilities, and aging Americans working to transform the way we care in this country. By harnessing the power of online and grassroots organizing and culture change work, we are shifting how our nation values caregiving and calling for policy solutions that enable all of us to live well and age with dignity. For more information, visit http://www.caringacross.org .

