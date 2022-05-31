PRA Group to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

NORFOLK, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors attending the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00pm ET. A webcast of this event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.

(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group) (PRNewswire)

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Lauren Partin

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRA Group