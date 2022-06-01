ENGAGE Receives Advanced Industries Award from State of Colorado

Selection will enable accelerated product advancements

DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Mobilize Inc. (ENGAGE®) was officially selected to receive a $250,000 Advanced Industries Award from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). The Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program targets funding the development and commercialization of advanced technologies created in Colorado. The program encourages public-private partnerships and is intended to drive innovation, accelerate commercialization, and provide access to capital in the state.

"I'm excited about the impact this will have on our community, ENGAGE and the opportunity to partner with the State."

ENGAGE is proud to be among the select Colorado businesses to receive this award and is eager to deliver on the strategic product development associated with the grant. Applications were reviewed in a multi-stage process by experts in seven advanced industries, including committees of business, technical and financial experts. ENGAGE was selected out of 104 other businesses in Colorado to receive this award.

"I'm very excited about the impact this grant will have on our community, its impact on ENGAGE and the opportunity to partner with the State of Colorado," said ENGAGE CEO, Steve Foster.

ENGAGE offers an industry-leading SaaS platform that digitalizes industrial workflows, primarily in upstream energy field operations. The ENGAGE solution provides predictive dispatch, inventory optimization, data validation, and real-time tracking with geofence embedded technologies.

The Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program award allows ENGAGE to build on its proprietary web and mobile app, reducing time to market on new features designed to increase efficiencies and reduce waste in energy production.

According to Rama Haris, Advanced Industries Senior Manager at OEDIT, "Innovations in advanced industries have enormous potential to change the world we live in, yet the market typically underinvests in early-stage technologies. At the same time, partnerships between the private and public sector can be integral to furthering new ideas."

ENGAGE is the leading SaaS provider of digital field ticket management software. Our system synchronizes complex field workflows with authenticated business logic and financial processes, closing the data loop for supply chain, operations, and accounting teams in real-time. Our proprietary business automation processes predictively schedule work orders and tasks with embedded validation algorithms triggered by captured edge data points. By operationalizing predefined business rules, ENGAGE eliminates redundant approval and dispute processes, automating each transaction seamlessly through invoicing and payment processing. Learn more at engagemobilize.com .

