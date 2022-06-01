Win Sartori Cheese for a Year

To celebrate the new website launch, Sartori Cheese announces sweepstakes.

PLYMOUTH, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori Cheese is excited to announce the launch of their new website. Patrons can view & purchase products, explore pairing suggestions and review new recipe content. The site showcases the history behind our fourth-generation family-owned company, explores what it takes to become a Master Cheesemaker and highlights the shared relationship between Sartori and local family farms.

"After listening to our patrons, we set out to build a website that celebrates the products, Team Members, Family Farms and stories that make Sartori Cheese special," explained President Bert Sartori. "We are excited to continue more meaningful connections with our patrons, and we look forward to helping everyone by sharing our cheese knowledge and passion through this new site."

To celebrate the new website, Sartori is giving away free cheese for a year to three lucky winners. The sweepstakes are open from 5/18/2022 through 8/17/2022. Patrons who complete the entry form at https://www.sartoricheese.com/sweepstakes/ will receive an entry into the sweepstakes. Along with being entered into the sweepstakes, visitors can expect to receive emails containing access to special discounts, exclusive promotions and a sneak-peek into everything Sartori including new product launches. Three winners will be chosen and contacted via email at the end of August 2022.

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email press@sartoricheese.com.

