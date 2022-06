SkySlope Launches Breeze to Make Oregon Disclosures Fast and Effortless

Breeze enables Oregon agents and sellers to easily and accurately prepare and send disclosures

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction software, has launched Breeze, an all-around simple and streamlined application making Oregon Real Estate Forms (OREF) disclosures easy for Oregon agents and sellers to complete.

Breeze provides a TurboTax-style disclosure experience for home sellers. Agents can quickly prepare and send real estate disclosures. Sellers can complete disclosures quickly and more accurately. Give sellers the best possible customer experience with Breeze. (PRNewswire)

Since 2011, SkySlope has enabled brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to track their deals while remaining compliant. Equipped with forms and a digital signature tool, SkySlope provides a frictionless workflow that saves time for agents. As the transaction management platform serving 35 percent of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope is known for its award-winning customer experience.

With the launch of Breeze, SkySlope gives agents the ability to prepare and send disclosures like the Oregon's Seller's Property Disclosure Statement (Form 020) at lightning speed.

Breeze requires minimal preparation for agents to prepare and send disclosures to their clients in minutes, from anywhere. For home sellers, Breeze's TurboTax-style workflow helps simplify complicated and confusing disclosure forms—getting them completed quickly and with more confidence and accuracy.

Breeze Features

Streamlined disclosure preparation equipped with MLS data sync

Status visibility, notifications, and easy revision requests

Simple guided workflows with helpful tips for consumers

Equipped with SkySlope DigiSign for free and unlimited digital signatures

Seamlessly integrated with SkySlope's suite of products

"Breeze is truly a one-stop-shop for faster disclosures," says Diana Costas of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. "The guided workflow helps clients complete disclosures quickly and accurately and our agents can easily prepare disclosures, request signatures, and submit forms for compliance review."

"Disclosures are a common pain point for both agents and sellers," explains SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "We're excited to launch a solution that takes a complicated process and makes it effortless for REALTORS® and home sellers."

Breeze is currently available in several states and will be launching in additional states in 2022. For more information about Breeze please visit breeze.skyslope.com.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2021, over 300,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com.

