It's Frosty Time: Wendy's Freshens up Summer with Strawberry Frosty Fun

Wendy's kicks off the season with limited-time Strawberry Frosty and return of the fan-favorite Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime just got a whole lot sweeter. Wendy's® is bringing two berry delicious items to the menu with the introduction of the Strawberry Frosty® for a limited-time and return of the seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.

Whether you are a Frosty purist, dip your fries, use a spoon or a straw – it's Frosty Time this summer at Wendy's. The restaurant is putting a summer spin on its iconic frozen treat to create a brand-new dessert bursting with flavor. Joining the Chocolate Frosty for a limited time, the fruity addition merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime. Some say it's a spoonful of summer in every bite.

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

Fans looking for a refreshing bite to pair with the Strawberry Frosty, look no further. The Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is back on the menu for a limited time. Combining the best flavors of the season, this entrée boasts sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, and is topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.

"As the only hamburger QSR to offer craft salads, we know a thing or two about what fans look for in a salad, and the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad delivers on our promise for fresh, real and flavorful salads," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "This summertime blend brings forward fresh, sweet and nutty notes that deliver a flavor explosion in every bite."

To indulge in the Strawberry Frosty and Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, place an order through the Wendy's mobile app or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's. Now through July 3, when purchasing a salad within the Wendy's app you can redeem a free small Fry with purchase*. Plus, when ordering directly from the Wendy's mobile app, you'll earn points to treat yourself all. summer. long. with Wendy's Rewards™.** (Pssst… get a FREE Strawberry Frosty with 150 Rewards points!)

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

