Court TV sets network viewership record as more than half a million viewers tune in for Depp vs. Heard verdict

Streaming viewership for trial up more than 400%

ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500,000 viewers – the most since the network relaunched in 2019 – tuned into Court TV to watch the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on Wednesday, June 1.

Court TV viewing that day exceeded 500K between 3:20-3:30 p.m. ET – during the time the verdicts were read – with 538K viewers 2+. Viewing peaked at 3:27 p.m. with 558K viewers P2+.

Court TV was one of the highest-rated television networks among broadcast and cable, ahead of ESPN, TBS, TNT, FX, ID, Discovery Channel and 127 others in viewers 2+ when compared with broadcast and ad-supported cable networks 3:15-3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Court TV's coverage of Depp vs. Heard nearly quadrupled the audience for the networks' live trial coverage as compared to the pre-trial period (+278%). Daily streaming hours have more than quintupled during this same period (+415%).

Upcoming trials Court TV plans to cover in the next several months:

Wife charged with murder of former NBA executive: Florida vs. Danielle Redlick - Danielle Redlick , 46, waited more than 11 hours before calling 911 to report that her husband, Michael Redlick , 65, had fatally stabbed himself during a violent argument at their home on Jan. 12, 2019 . But the autopsy revealed a different story, and authorities charged Danielle with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in his death. Michael married Danielle's mother, Cathy, who was diagnosed with cancer, to help her obtain health insurance. After Cathy's death, Michael fell for his stepdaughter, Danielle, and the pair wed. They were married for 17 years.

Parkland School shooter sentencing: Florida vs. Nikolas Cruz - Cruz, 20, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Cruz pleaded guilty to all counts, and the jury will decide whether he will serve a life sentence or be put to death.

Pregnant model and boyfriend kill psychiatrist: Nevada vs. Kelsey Nichole Turner and Jon Logan Kennison - Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Nichole Turner , 25, and her boyfriend, Jon Kennison , 27, are charged with murder in the death of respected psychiatrist, Thomas Burchard , 71. Burchard's bludgeoned body was found in the trunk of an abandoned luxury car. Buchard had known Turner for about two years and had been helping her financially.

Court TV's on-air team is comprised of seasoned legal journalists including anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands, Michael Ayala and Judge Ashley Willcott with on-site reporting from legal correspondents Julia Jenaé Chanley Painter and Joy Nakrin.

About Court TV

Court TV (@CourtTV) is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. The network is available to 97% of U.S. television homes free and over the air via digital antenna, on cable, on mobile with the Court TV app and online at CourtTV.com. It is also carried on connected TVs, including Samsung TV Plus and Vizio, and an expanding array of streaming services and apps, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling and Uma. Court TV is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

