News Conference Tuesday to Announce Settlement in Andrew Brown Death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. and Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten will announce a $3 million settlement in the federal lawsuit surrounding Brown's 2021 death at a news conference on Tuesday, June 7. Tuesday's news conference is set for 2:00 PM at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The family's attorneys include nationally renowned Civil Rights attorneys Ben Crump , Bakari Sellers (an attorney with Strom Law Firm) , Harry Daniels , Chantel Cherry-Lassiter and Chance Lynch .

(PRNewswire)

Pasquotank County's insurance policy, which was provided by the nonprofit North Carolina Counties Liability Pool, will pay the limits of its policy, which is $2 million. The remaining $1 million will be paid by a special appropriation approved by the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. The county will make the payment to resolve any and all potential liability against the individual officers named as defendants in the lawsuit.

WHO

Brown Family Attorney Harry Daniels

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten

WHEN

2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

WHERE

Pasquotank County Courthouse

206 E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC

Media should arrive no later than 1:45 PM.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strom Law Firm, LLC