Origin Named a 2022 Cool Vendor by Gartner

GREENBELT, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin™ , pioneer of WiFi Sensing and solution provider revolutionizing what WiFi can do, today announced it has been named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in the report titled, "Cool Vendors™ in Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors" by Annette Zimmermann, Nick Jones, Bill Ray, and Tim Zimmerman at Gartner®, Inc. The report states, "Infrastructure and operations leaders should assess the innovations in indoor location technologies to futureproof their digital workplace initiatives."

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services." The report states that "the indoor location services market is projected to grow to a $55 billion business by 2030 from a nascent market of approximately $2 billion today," and provided recommendations for infrastructure and operations leaders with an indoor location technology initiative, including:

"Start your indoor location project by identifying the use cases and accuracy requirements. By starting with the use case, you will reveal opportunities to utilize some lower-cost location architectures and technologies that require little or no infrastructure.

Explore new tag and sensor technologies with improved manageability and scalability that ultimately lower the cost of an indoor location project."

"We consider our inclusion in this Cool Vendor report by Gartner a validation of our mission to broaden the availability of WiFi Sensing across the globe to make the world a safer and smarter place," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin, and 2022 President and CEO of IEEE. "We continue to rapidly commercialize our WiFi Sensing technology while we execute partnerships with key players in major verticals on our product roadmap. As pioneers of WiFi Sensing, we're proud this technology has been recognized by a leading analyst firm and respected organization such as Gartner."

With over 50 patents issued and 130 filed and pending, Origin is an award-winning industry leader in wireless ambient sensing. In addition to its discovery of WiFi Sensing and its applications, the company is also leading the development of industry standards through its involvement with IEEE's 802.11bf project. IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Origin

Origin is revolutionizing what WiFi can do. As the pioneer of WiFi Sensing, Origin aims to improve people's lives with its AI sensing technology. Its patented and award-winning applications enable companies to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, well-being, and automotive applications with high performance, cost effectiveness, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com or Melissa.tait@originwirelessai.com .

