TigerImpact signs NIL deals with student-athlete leaders in every Clemson sport

CLEMSON, S.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of 16 student-athletes under contract, TigerImpact is now engaging men and women competing in all of Clemson University's sports, making it one of the first NIL collectives in the country to achieve the milestone. The purpose-driven collective has facilitated 28 deals so far with student-athletes, who lead as captains for TigerImpact working on behalf of community charities to elevate their impact.

The newest student-athletes signed to contracts include:

"We are thrilled to broaden our group of student-athletes across all Clemson sports to support worthy charitable organizations," said TigerImpact Executive Director Bobby Couch. "This is the first step toward our goal of expanding the program to Clemson's 524 student-athletes, giving them the opportunity to positively impact the lives of others through their name, image and likeness. We want everyone who wishes to be a part of this impactful initiative to feel welcome and to know that they can substantially enhance their student-athlete experience by making a meaningful difference in the community."

One of TigerImpact's captains, football player Will Shipley, recently visited with patients at Levine Children's Hospital and presented a personal check for $10,000 to support the Charlotte facility. Another captain, men's soccer player Isaiah Reid also visited his charity, The Boys and Girls Club of York County, to present a personal check and spend time playing with the program's participants.

"Student-athletes engaged with TigerImpact are leaders among their teams and personify the Clemson culture of caring. Will and Isaiah's selfless examples are what TigerImpact is all about," Couch continued. "Their community work through TigerImpact shows how student-athletes can prepare to be socially responsible citizens long after they leave Clemson."

With funds donated from Clemson fans and alumni, TigerImpact compensates student-athletes to partner with community charities and elevate their platforms through social media and other public engagements. Athletes are matched with participating charities according to their passions, gaining valuable experience to enhance their education at Clemson.

Launched in April 2022 by former Clemson football players Rich Davies, Kendall Alley and Kevin Gemas, TigerImpact has identified more than 150 charities to match with student-athletes and has garnered support from fans, community leaders and former athletes.

The idea for the collective was born from a conversation Davies had with with Bella Attisso, a cancer survivor who started NShelter, a nonprofit in Seneca that provides resources to families struggling with cancer. Davies envisioned the reach Attisso's organization could have with the help of a student athlete with a large social media following. Today, Clemson softball player Valerie Cagle is working to advance NShelter's mission through TigerImpact.

When NIL became a reality across the NCAA, Davies, Alley and Gemas created the opportunity to match student athletes with nonprofits to create positive impact.

About TigerImpact

Positive Impact Fund for Tiger Charities, LLC established TigerImpact in 2022. The fund compensates student athletes to support community charities they're passionate about, leading to increased exposure for the charities and meaningful, impactful NIL work for the student athletes. The purpose-driven fully compliant NIL collective sets a standard in college athletics and can be both a competitive advantage and source of pride for the athletes of Clemson University and its community.

TigerImpact employs proprietary technology and algorithms to compensate student athletes for their work on behalf of community charities at a level that takes into account their three-, four- and five-star performance ratings, the size of their social media audience, and the media coverage garnered by their sport and player position.

Donors and non-profits interested in participating in the fund are encouraged to visit TigerImpact.org for more information.

