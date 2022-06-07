Voltaiq Celebrates 10-year Anniversary as Pioneer in Enterprise Battery Intelligence (EBI)

First to recognize the importance of data analytics software as the world pivots to renewable energy

BERKELEY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaiq built the industry's first Enterprise Battery Intelligence (EBI) software platform, helping its customers optimize battery performance, reliability and financing, while avoiding costly recalls and catastrophic battery fires. The Voltaiq EBI platform automatically collects all battery data from the test lab, production line, and systems operating in the field. It converts this data to a common format, organizes and stores it in a secure, centralized location, and makes it instantly available across a customer organization. The platform features include interactive plotting, rapid search across battery metadata and performance data, analytical modules spanning the full battery engineering lifecycle, detailed visualization of complex electric vehicle battery pack and large-scale energy storage system performance, a flexible battery data science environment for analysis using Python or Matlab, and API access for integration to other systems.

Voltaiq was founded in early 2012 by Berkeley PhDs Tal Sholklapper and Eli Leland who came up with the idea for the company while working on U.S. Department of Energy funded battery development at the CUNY Energy Institute in Manhattan. Frustrated with the highly manual, cumbersome nature of analyzing battery behavior, they created an automated tool to gather data, analyze it in the cloud, and instantly present insights in a browser-based application.

Voltaiq has since attracted some of the world's most recognized companies – including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and many carmakers and battery manufacturers – as well as an A-list board of advisors. "We saw this all coming in our days at CUNY," says Leland. "Even back then, it was obvious that batteries were going to play an increasingly important role across industries. But our real insight was understanding how data would become the key to unleashing their potential."

Adds Sholklapper, "Some of the world's most successful companies were born out of a novel idea to break a systemic bottleneck or relieve a pain point. That's exactly how it happened with us. Now the plan is to get the solution into as many hands as possible to unlock the incredible potential of batteries to change our world for the better."

Voltaiq is doing just that, with partnerships and customers in place across a variety of industries and disciplines. The company is poised for further success with new releases and functionality planned for 2022, and a relentless focus on enabling actionable battery data insights to power innovation, achieve quality goals and fulfill demand.

Voltaiq is the industry leader in advanced battery analytics solutions for the grid storage, electric vehicle, and consumer electronics market segments.

