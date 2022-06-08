SullivanCotter Announces Formation of New Clinical Workforce Technology Company with the Acquisition of Clinician Nexus

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and data products for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Clinician Nexus – a clinical experience management technology company located in Minneapolis, MN.

Clinician Nexus is the creator of a powerful and collaborative platform that enables participating hospitals, health systems, and educational institutions to co-manage medical, nursing, and allied health students as they obtain clinical experience. Founded by Katrina Anderson, Bob Bryan, and Tim Schottler in 2016, Clinician Nexus has been successfully connecting health care organizations with students to drive meaningful clinical experiences with the intent to build a well-trained clinical workforce for tomorrow.

The acquisition of Clinician Nexus deepens the firm's technology talent and enables the creation of two separate entities focused on serving different needs within the health care industry and not-for-profit sector. SullivanCotter will continue to offer market-leading consulting and advisory services while Clinician Nexus will provide workforce and compensation management technology as well as automated workflow solutions designed to support each stage of the clinical workforce lifecycle ꟷ from planning and training to measuring, rewarding, and driving performance. SullivanCotter's Provider Performance Management Technology™ and Benchmarks360™ Pro and Plus platforms will now be delivered through Clinician Nexus.

"Powered by an industry-leading suite of workforce data, advanced automation capabilities, and a commitment to assisting clients in shaping the future of health care, we are excited to go to market with cutting-edge technology solutions to help them plan, build and enhance their clinical workforce strategies," said David Schwietz, Chief Information Officer, Clinician Nexus.

With the ultimate goal of supporting the delivery of best-in-class patient care, Clinician Nexus connects organizations with the critical technology, data, tools, and resources required to drive innovative clinical workforce strategies.

"Together with Clinician Nexus, we'll be able to leverage SullivanCotter's consulting experience and expertise to develop innovative software solutions, data products, and analytics services for health care organizations nationwide. This will enable us to better support our clients by effectively and efficiently addressing current and future workforce needs as the industry continues to experience dramatic cultural and operational shifts," said Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter.

SullivanCotter will continue to provide advisory services and a comprehensive collection of proprietary benchmarking surveys, administered by Clinician Nexus, to health care and other not-for-profit organizations under its own brand.

For more information on Clinician Nexus and its growing suite of clinical workforce technology products, please visit www.cliniciannexus.com or contact us at 888.739.7039.

About Clinician Nexus

Clinician Nexus enables health care organizations to build thriving clinician teams with industry-leading technology products, workforce and compensation analytics, and automated workflow solutions. Backed by extensive technical expertise and industry-leading data, we deliver innovative approaches to help clients to plan, educate, and engage their clinical workforce at every stage of the lifecycle. We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding guidance and support as they focus on shaping the future of health care.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise, and solutions to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision, and values.

