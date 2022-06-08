Village of Buchanan, New York, Selects Cloudpermit for Improved Citizen Transparency into Community Development

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village of Buchanan, New York, chose community development software, Cloudpermit, to bring its building permitting, planning, and code enforcement online.

Cloudpermit is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that provides local governments with cloud-based software solutions for community development. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Cloudpermit was founded over ten years ago and delivers online land management processes to local governments across North America and Europe. Cloudpermit is committed to efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions that benefit building, planning, and code enforcement departments, development communities, and the public. Please visit cloudpermit.com for additional information. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudpermit Inc) (PRNewswire)

"I've worked with different community development software in small and mid-sized local governments over my career, but none offered the public access to their information or the ability to submit applications online," revealed Marcus Serrano, Village Administrator for the Village of Buchanan. "We wanted a cost-effective, user-friendly, and configurable system that gave our staff and residents improved transparency, and after researching many options, we found those advantages in Cloudpermit. This software will be simple for our residents to use and help us provide more insight into our streamlined approval process."

Cloudpermit's calendar function gives staff greater access to each other's schedules, so it is easier to plan inspections based on availability. All users also receive notifications when the status of their application or inspection changes, so Buchanan's 2,230 residents will always understand where their applications stand when Cloudpermit launches later this year.

"We are excited to be in the state of New York and have the Village of Buchanan lead the way," said Jarkko Turtiainen, Cloudpermit's Senior Vice President, North America. "We look forward to simplifying Buchanan's community development processes to help keep their staff and residents informed and involved online."

This partnership has made the Village of Buchanan an online leader in New York.

"It's important to not be afraid to be first and understand that being first means you can help build something from the ground up," Serrano shared. "With Cloudpermit, we will benefit from being able to modify our data the way we need. We are eager to continue to serve, prioritize, and listen to our residents by adopting a convenient and remote way to complete development projects."

About Cloudpermit:

Cloudpermit is community development software for local governments. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, our SaaS (software-as-a-service) company was founded over ten years ago and is committed to delivering efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions for online building permitting, planning & zoning, and code enforcement. Our cloud-based software streamlines land management processes for government staff, development communities, and citizens. For additional information, please visit cloudpermit.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About the Village of Buchanan :

The lovely Village of Buchanan is situated in the northwestern corner of Westchester County on the eastern bank of the historic Hudson River. Located within the Town of Cortlandt, the village covers 1.4 square miles. Rich in history and amenities, visitors and residents enjoy a thriving shopping district, parks, recreational facilities and more. The Village of Buchanan is a wonderful place to live, shop and explore – learn more at villageofbuchanan.com.

