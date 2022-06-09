Arcadia Cold Breaks Ground On New National Cold Storage Facility Network

Team of cold chain industry leaders achieve a key milestone in the development of "The New Age of Cold Chain"

BURLESON, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold joined local Burleson officials and Saxum Real Estate to celebrate the groundbreaking for their Burleson Cold Storage site. The site is located just outside Fort Worth. The event was hosted by the project general contractor, Primus Builders.

The Arcadia Cold Team and Bryan Lynch, Executive Vice President of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), shovel dirt at the Burleson Cold Storage groundbreaking. (PRNewswire)

Arcadia Cold Breaks Ground on First of Three Initial Cold Storage Facilities in Burleson Texas

This event marks Arcadia's first groundbreaking of their national cold storage platform to be developed in strategic markets across the United States. Arcadia's entrance to the market comes with over 120 years of cold storage industry experience across their leadership team. The site is slated to be delivered in Q2 2023.

"Arcadia was thrilled to welcome members of Burleson's community to the groundbreaking ceremony," said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes. "While this project benefits from its strategic location in the greater Dallas/Fort-Worth market, the city and county officials in Burleson have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. At every stage of the project development, The City of Burleson and Burleson City Economic Development has been a valued partner and we look forward to bringing significant economic growth and jobs to the City of Burleson."

Once complete, the Burleson location will be a frozen and refrigerated distribution center facility with 43,000 pallet positions designed to support high-volume throughput handling services, including full pallet management and case picking. The site has immediate access to US Interstate 35W in the center of the Dallas/Ft. Worth distribution market.

Speakers at this event included Chris Hughes, CEO & President of Arcadia Cold, Anthony Rinaldi, Founder & Managing Principal of Saxum Real Estate, Matt Hirsch, President of Primus Builders, Stacy Singleton, City of Burleson Fire Marshall, Alex Philips, Economic Development Director from Burleson Economic Development Council, Dan McClendon, Mayor Pro Term & Council Place 5, and Bryan Lynch, Executive VP, Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA).

About Arcadia Cold: Established in 2021, Arcadia specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. Arcadia Cold bridges the innovation and supply gaps within the cold industrial industry in the United States through modern cold storage warehouse development expertise and proven operational "know-how". Its strategic development partnership with Saxum Real Estate offers a collaborative approach to the design-build and operation model that provides for efficient construction of fully temperature convertible buildings, coupled with modern supply chain technology innovations for its valued customers in the "New Age of Cold Chain". arcadiacold.com

