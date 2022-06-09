IOU FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES THE REPURCHASE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.6 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Company continues to leverage strong cash position to reduce debt,

bringing year-to-date total to $2 million of convertible debentures repurchased.

MONTREAL, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today that it is repurchasing approximately $0.6 million of its convertible debentures in the capital of the Company (the "Debentures") at par. Such transactions are being carried out pursuant to repurchase agreements entered into with individual holders of Debentures.

Today's move to repurchase $0.6 million of Debentures brings the total year-to-date repurchases to $2 million and reduces the outstanding principal value of Debentures to approximately $6 million. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2023.

"IOU's continued growth and robust financial position gives us further opportunity to reduce corporate debt," said Robert Gloer, CEO. "We are able to remain laser-focused on achieving even greater levels of scalable growth in the months and years ahead."

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating over US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

