Korea's First Virtual Lab Company Set Up Lead Away in Asia

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to launch by the end of 2022, First Virtual Lab (FVL) is the exclusive Asian business partner of USA's Monolith—a virtual production powerhouse. FVL is based in Korea and will ride the nation's successful wave of international content sensations, such as Parasite, Squid Game, and Minari. FVL, led by CEO Sung Kwon Kim, has assembled a world-class team of virtual production experts who cover the full gamut of technologies—from LED walls, Unreal Engine, AI tech, motion camera, and VFX production.

Monolith is one of two leading virtual production studios in the United States. The Monolith team has worked on globally-renowned projects, such as The Mandalorian, Murder on the Orient Express, and First Man. Monolith's Fred Waldman and Marty Wickman visited Korea in February of this year to launch their virtual production partnership with FVL. Mr. Waldman is the preeminent advanced LED architect for film and television, with over thirty years of experience in custom lighting, video, and rigging solutions. He is the lead LED architect for The Mandalorian. Mr. Wickman's decades of lighting and video platform integration work includes acclaimed films such as Minority Report, War of the Worlds, and Gravity. A team from Monolith will soon travel to Korea to supervise the construction of FVL's virtual production studio. Monolith will also send a full time management team that will reside in Korea and work closely with FVL operations for approximately two years.

FVL and Monolith's collaboration will help to satisfy a tremendous virtual production demand in Asia. FVL's VFX team is largely dedicated to the unrivaled 3D computer graphics Unreal Engine, which will help FVL create some of the finest and natural looking virtual sets on the planet. This type of virtual production deal is a first of its kind—bringing unprecedented virtual production standards and quality to the region. FVL production studios will include the installation of 1,710 LED wall panels, 624 LED ceiling panels, and 144 LED door panels. The entertainment studios of the world cannot wait for FVL to launch.

The many benefits of virtual production include reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure, as all virtual production can be conducted at one location. There is also a tremendous production budget savings by utilizing virtual production. As much as 40% of a production budget can be saved due to shorter production schedules (reduced traveling, weather delays, sound pollution, or permit issues), reduced grip and electric expenses (LED panels), and smaller crews.

FVL's studio is located in Yongin, Korea, which is just a forty minute drive from Seoul. Of FVL's three sound stages, two will be dedicated to virtual production—a total of 60,000 square feet of space. FVL will use state of the art "ROE" Black Pearl V2 LED Panels with Brompton Technology LED processors.

