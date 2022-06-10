BIG3 Partners with VYRE Network to Stream Select 2022 Games Live

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3 announced a partnership with VYRE Network to stream games for its fifth season, which tips off on June 18 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Il. VYRE, a Black-Owned streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs and on the web, will also give fans and users the chance to rewatch every BIG3 game from the league's first four seasons on demand.

Key Features of the Partnership Include:

29 Hours of Live Season 5 games to air across the USA and its worldwide platform

25 Hours of Live Season 5 games to air in international markets (outside the USA and its territories)

Development of Original Content

Behind-the-scenes access for VYRE viewers

On Court Signage

Rights to the full catalog of the league's first four years

"We are so excited to have VYRE join the BIG3 family," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. "We are thrilled to be partnering with a platform that offers a free to download and watch frictionless platform. With VYRE cofounders David and Lamar, we found a like-minded partner with a growing business that shares our vision for reaching diverse audiences."

"You have to take what you love and make it your career. Ice Cube did it with Hip Hop and now basketball. We are honored to have VYRE Network added to the BIG3 journey," said VYRE President and Co-Founder, David Hill."

"This partnership hits home on so many levels because I've always been a fan of Ice Cube and his ventures outside of music. VYRE Sports and the BIG3 are the perfect match for the next generation of sports enthusiasts and fanatics," said VYRE COO and Co-Founder, Lamar Seay.

Sports fans and new users can stream free live games and exclusive Pay Per View combat sports events through the VYRE App or vyresports.com.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 has already sold multiple $25,000 Fire-Tier NFTs to renowned Crypto leaders and communities, including DeGods, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Snoop Dogg and Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk of VeeFriends, Krause House DAO, Sunny Madra, Kevin Rose and MOONBIRDS, King of Midtown, along with a team led by Wave Financial and their Bored Ape. The league has implemented several key rule changes for the 2021 season including doubling the number of open tryouts, lowering the minimum player age, and creating the 'Bring the Fire' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

Full broadcast schedule with CBS, VYRE and additional partners will be announced next week.

To learn more about the BIG3, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

VYRE Network:

VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE" or the "Company") is a publicly traded, TV, movie, and live event streaming platform that licenses, broadcasts, and produces a vast catalog of exclusive and non-exclusive content to a global audience. Through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs and on the web.

