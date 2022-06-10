COPAN Diagnostics Unveils New Image in North America

MURRIETA, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, COPAN, a global leader in pre-analytics has helped to shape the standard for excellence in Clinical Microbiology with innovative sample collection and transport systems and cutting-edge solutions for laboratory automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

COPAN Diagnostics unveils new image at the American Society for Microbiology Microbe 2022 conference in Washington, DC

COPAN Diagnostics has unveiled a new look at the American Society for Microbiology Microbe 2022 conference in Washington, DC, joining the global rebranding strategy of COPAN Group. Taking on a more contemporary brand identity, color scheme and style, the new logo has been designed as an evolution of the historical COPAN logo. The new creative elements reinforce the corporate vision and signal continuous improvement.

"Innovation in pre-analytics, laboratory automation and AI is our passion. Our objective is to continuously reinforce our position as the global leader in our space. While our new brand image has changed, our commitment to providing high quality trusted solutions is unwavering," stated Norman Sharples, CEO and Co-founder of COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

The company has recently reported some groundbreaking news and innovations, such as FDA clearance of Colibri™, an automated colony picking instrument, a new suite of AI software for the interpretation of bacterial cultures, which helps laboratory professionals choose the right solution for their lab, and PhenoMATRIX™ TAG, colony selection software which automatically chooses isolated colonies on plated media for ID and AST workup.

COPAN's tagline, "Innovating Together" remains unchanged, as it accurately reflects the company's core values. "As an organization, we believe our tagline continues to capture today, what the company has embodied since its inception in 1979. An innovative company that is dedicated to responding to our valuable partners' feedback and suggestions," said Sharples.

Sharples closed by saying, "We will continue in our pursuit to provide clinical microbiologists with the tools and innovations needed to meet today's challenges. It's the same COPAN now with a new look!"

COPAN's new look and the above innovations will be highlighted at booth 407 from June 10 to June 13 during the ASM Microbe 2022.

About COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

COPAN Diagnostics is part of COPAN Group, a leading manufacturer of collection and transport systems and full laboratory automation. COPAN's collaborative approach to pre-analytics has resulted in FLOQSwabs®, Eswab®, UTM Universal Transport Medium®, laboratory automation including WASP® and WASPLab®. For more information, visit www.copanusa.com.

