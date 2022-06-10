Cytovia Therapeutics presents antitumor activity of its CD38-Targeting Flex-NK™ Cell Engager antibody at EHA 2022 Congress

Data supports further development of CYT-338 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

AVENTURA, Fla. and NATICK, Mass., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, announced today that the novel data it is presenting at the European Hematology Association's annual congress in Vienna, Austria on June 10th, 2022 is now available on both the EHA and Cytovia websites.

For details on in-person poster presentations, please see the following:

Title: NOVEL MULTIFUNCTIONAL TETRAVALENT CD38 NKP46 FLEX-NK ENGAGERS ACTIVELY TARGET AND KILL MULTIPLE MYELOMA CELLS

Session Title: Poster session

Session date and time: Friday, June 10 2022 - 16:30 - 17:45 CEST

Final Abstract Code: P842

Abstract Link: https://library.ehaweb.org/eha/2022/eha2022-congress/357704/antonio.arulanandam.novel.multifunctional.tetravalent.cd38.nkp46.flex-nk.html?f=listing%3D0%2Abrowseby%3D8%2Asortby%3D1%2Asearch%3DNK

Summary : CYT-338 is a tetravalent IgG1-like multifunctional NK cell engager antibody with a novel FLEX-linker that simultaneously binds CD38-expressing cells and NK cells via the activating receptor NKp46. CYT-338 pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics was studied using in vitro and in vivo multiple myeloma models. CYT-338 showed 3-fold higher dose-dependent binding to CD38 expressing MM cell lines compared to daratumumab. Epitope mapping studies indicated that CYT-338 binds to a different CD38 epitope compared to daratumumab. CYT-338 showed greater dose dependent NK cell redirected cytolysis, degranulation, and cytokine production against MM1S cells compared to daratumumab. CYT-338 showed minimal immune subset depletion, NK cell fratricide, and cytokine release compared to daratumumab in vitro. CYT-338 showed tumor growth inhibition and improved survival in in vivo models of multiple myeloma. These results support further development of CYT-338 as a therapeutic for targeting CD38 expressing multiple myeloma cells distinct from daratumumab.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive NK-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. The company is developing three types of iPSC-derived (or iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using Cytovia's proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.

These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment for patients with solid tumors such as HCC and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma.

Headquartered in Aventura, FL., Cytovia has research and development laboratories in Natick, MA., and a GMP cell manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. The company's own R&D work is augmented through scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Cytovia has recently formed CytoLynx Therapeutics, a strategic partnership focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.

Find out more at www.cytoviatx.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram .

About CD38

Cluster of differentiation 38 (CD38) is a type II receptor membrane glycoprotein that plays a role in cell adhesion, migration, and signal transduction. Additionally, CD38 is an ectoenzyme involved in generation of nucleotide metabolites, such as ADP-Ribose that regulate cell metabolism. CD38 is highly expressed in multiple myeloma (MM) on malignant plasma cells and is also moderately expressed on normal T, B, NK and myeloid cells. Antibodies targeting CD38, such as daratumumab and isatuximab, are FDA approved for the treatment of MM as monotherapy and in combination.

