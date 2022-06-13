Nick and Ric Offerman Venture Off the Grid with Lagavulin This Father's Day

The Newest Video in the "Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky" Series Toasts to Father-Son Adventures in the Great Outdoors

WAY OUT THERE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Nick Offerman, there are only two utter essentials for a weekend in the woods: the company of his dad, Ric, and a bottle of Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This ultimate trio has assembled yet again in the sixth Father's Day installment of the long-running video series, "Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky." In "Nick Offerman & Lagavulin Present: Dad Does It Better," the Offerman men go off the grid, braving the wilderness with just four hands, two drams and a yearning for some good, old-fashioned father-son bonding over their favorite whisky.

The digital spot depicts Nick and Ric retreating to the great outdoors for a variety of campsite activities, which quickly reveal that in the Offerman clan, older does in fact mean wiser. From woodworking, to bird-calling, to steak-eating, dad does it better every time. While the younger Offerman is renowned for his nature skills and aptitude for craftsmanship, within his family, Ric is the supreme woodsman. As their outdoor adventures come to an end over a nightcap while stargazing, Ric manifests the constellation of a beloved trinity - a T-Bone steak, a baked potato and a bottle of Lagavulin 16 Year Old - proof that for iconic father-son duos like these two, a love of well-crafted whisky is written in the stars.

"Does my Dad do everything better than me? Sure. But hang on, is that because of his superior life prowess, or am I maybe letting him win because I am a generous son?" pondered Nick Offerman. He continued, "If you answered with the superior prowess one, you're right, dang it, but I hope you at least considered the second. The good news is, I only have to do ¾ as good as my dad to finish in front of most of my fellow mortals."

In the spirit of protecting our forests so that generations to come can enjoy future Father's Days in the great outdoors, Lagavulin is making a $50,000 contribution to the California Fire Foundation to benefit California firefighters, their families and the communities they protect. Additionally, the handcrafted wooden bear featured in the new video will be auctioned on Charity Buzz from June 10 to June 22 to further provide funds to the California Fire Foundation.

"Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky" has chronicled the adventures of Nick Offerman and his preferred imbibement since 2014. The full series can be viewed on the YouTube channel for your Father's Day (or every day) viewing pleasure.

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available to purchase at select U.S. liquor retailers and can be shipped and delivered on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app, making it a great gift for dads that are Offerman fans, whisky connoisseurs, lovers of the outdoors or all of the above.

Lagavulin encourages those who are 21+ to please drink responsibly. More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/.

About Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is an actor, writer and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's hit comedy series Parks & Recreation, Karl Weathers in the acclaimed FX series Fargo, the co-host and executive producer of NBC's Making It, in the role of Forest on FX's DEVS, and as Rick Kaepernick in the Netflix series Colin: In Black and White. Recent film credits include Hearts Beat Loud, Lucy In The Sky, The Founder, Bad Times At The El Royale, The Hero, The Lego Movie (1&2), White Fang, and The Little Hours. Offerman has penned five New York Times Bestselling books: Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told (written with his wife, Megan Mullally), and most recently Where The Deer And The Antelope Play. In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand-crafted items ranging from fine furniture to canoes to ukuleles.

