Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Gretchen Anderson to Lead its Global Culture Offering for Clients Worldwide

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), a global leadership advisory firm, announced today that Gretchen Anderson has been appointed as the new global leader of its culture business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gretchen to our team," said Justin Cerilli, co-lead of RRA's global capabilities. "According to our research, 90% of CEOs believe improving culture is critical to increasing company value. Throughout her impressive career, Gretchen has demonstrated a profound understanding of how culture translates into company value. Dana Krueger, my global capability co-leader, and I know that Gretchen will be a vital asset to our firm and to advising clients about how to improve their own culture."

In her new role, Anderson will lead a team of global consultants who will diagnose and address challenges related to organizational culture, integrating these insights with Russell Reynolds Associates' proven approaches to talent and leadership. She will serve as a senior strategic advisor to CEOs, CHROs and boards of directors for RRA's industry-leading roster of public, private and nonprofit clients. RRA's culture offering includes the proprietary Culture Imaging approach – an innovative analytics tool designed to elucidate frank, unfiltered responses.

"I believe cultures evolve when people are willing to have the difficult conversations at the right times, and that our role as leadership advisors is to help leaders have the courage and conviction to make those conversations possible," said Anderson. "It's that certitude that I am looking forward to bringing to organizations through our culture offering and teams all over the world."

A Baltimore resident and part of RRA's New York team, Anderson has held multiple leadership roles at renown advisory firms, working most recently at Spencer Stuart. Prior to that, she worked at PwC where she led the Katzenbach Center, a global institute on leadership and organizational culture. She is also an accomplished author, having co-written "The Critical Few: Energize Your Company's Culture by Choosing What Really Matters" with Jon Katzenbach and James Thomas.

Anderson holds a BA in English from Middlebury College in Vermont and spent a year of undergraduate as a matriculated student at St. Hugh's College at Oxford University. She has a Ph.D. in literature from Stanford University and completed an executive education program at Columbia University.

