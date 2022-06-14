Cybersecurity Researchers to Test New Remote Ballot Printing System from Democracy Live

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Beginning in 2022, over 1,500 cybersecurity researchers will be testing a new technology from Democracy Live that allows voters who are unable to vote on a paper postal ballot, due to geography or disabilities, to access, mark and return their ballot. Democracy Live, the nation's leading provider of remote balloting technologies, has teamed with Synack, the premier on-demand security platform for continuous penetration testing to test the Democracy Live "OmniBallot" remote ballot marking and printing system.

Under the agreement between Democracy Live and Synack, 1,500 independent cybersecurity researchers will have access to the OmniBallot balloting portal to continuously test the OmniBallot remote ballot printing portal.

"The OmniBallot balloting portal has been deployed in over 4,000 elections to over 20 million voters over the last decade with zero compromises." Democracy Live CEO, Bryan Finney stated. "Our engagement with Synack will enhance the security of OmniBallot and continue to give our customers and voters the assurance that Democracy Live is doing all that can be done to ensure voters, including voters that cannot vote a paper postal ballot, are fully and securely enfranchised."

The Synack Platform combines the skills of 1,500 elite cybersecurity researchers along with cutting-edge smart technology to help Fortune 500 businesses, government agencies and leading healthcare organizations protect their most critical assets.

"We're committed to making sure any technology used for voting is as secure as possible. Our democracy depends on it. We need to make sure these technologies are protected against attacks. It's imperative that we do everything we can to ensure the trust in the technologies people use to cast their votes," said Jay Kaplan, Synack's CEO. "We also believe in Democracy Live's mission of expanding the vote securely to as many eligible voters as possible. Democracy works best when as many people as possible participate."

Elections Fact: 8,000 elections jurisdictions must transmit ballots electronically

More than 8,000 elections jurisdictions across all 50 states are required by law to transmit ballots electronically. More than half the states are required to offer eligible voters the option to return their ballots electronically. Surprisingly, many of election jurisdictions still use fax machines, or email attachments to comply with the law.

