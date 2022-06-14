Jamul Casino® Welcomes Industry Leader, Ram Patrachari, as New Chief Information Officer

Casino Recruits Experienced Executive to Further the Development of Best-In-Class Technology Infrastructure

JAMUL, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino has recruited Ram Patrachari to its team as its new Chief Information Officer. With more than two decades of IT and casino experience, Ram is a sought-after gaming technology industry expert, speaker, and award-winning executive. Jamul Casino engaged Mr. Patrachari to build new technology systems to help ensure that the Casino remains a regional leader, offering a secure and seamless experience for all casino guests.

Ram Patrachari, Chief Information Officer at Jamul Casino® (PRNewswire)

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, says, "Ram's experience and expertise will be absolutely invaluable as we continue to develop our property and grow our casino services. As we're planning for the next 5-10 years, it became clear that Ram was the perfect fit. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

Ram brings more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology (IT). Throughout his career, he has worked for premier companies like Bell Labs, Compaq, Exodus Communications and AT&T Wireless. Most recently, he brings a wealth of experience from a more than 15-year tenure with another major Southern California casino. In this position, he was instrumental in building the IT infrastructure to support the building and operation of hotel towers with 400 VIP guest rooms. Ram holds an MBA degree from Monmouth University and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. Ram has also obtained credentials from the CIO Institute at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and University of Chicago's Kellogg School of Business. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified ScrumMaster, and a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) professional association.

Ram is also a widely recognized expert and award-winning technology executive. For the past seven (7) years, he has served on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. He has also served as an Advisory Board Director for Tribalnet for 11 years and Advisory Board Director for Gaming & Leisure for 10 years. In 2015, his IT team won the Tribalnet Game Changers Technology award. He has been awarded the Top Tech Exec award from San Diego Magazine and the Information Technology Executive of the Year award sponsored by the San Diego Business Journal.

Ram states, "I joined the Jamul Casino team because of the culture that Mary Cheeks has built, how the team interacts with each other, and how they treat guests on the floor. For me, it's less about the technology and more about the people. I aim to cultivate an environment where team members feel free to share their ideas on how to make our workplace even better. This culture is completely aligned with my goals."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jamul Casino