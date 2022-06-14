Prometheus Launches Social Marketplace for Alternative Investments

New platform creates a community for all to obtain credible investment insights and gives accredited investors increased access to alternative investment options

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Alternative Investments, Inc., a Los Angeles, California-based fintech social marketplace providing institutional-quality information, insights, and alternative investment opportunities, today announced the successful launch of its new social network and digital fund marketplace.

Prometheus allows investors of all types to connect with leading investment professionals through their in-platform social accounts. Investment professionals can create exclusive and compliant content, giving any investor access to quality investment insights and a chance to learn right from the professionals. By reaching new audiences, Prometheus' in-platform social network democratizes access to thought leaders and investors for all to access and learn.

Additionally, Prometheus Marketplace offers accredited investors, family offices, and wealth advisors improved access to the growing market of alternative investments options. Through an easy-to-use mobile app and desktop site, the Prometheus Marketplace gives accredited investors the ability to discover, research, follow, and transact with high-quality managers, connecting them with hedge funds, crypto funds, venture capital funds, private equity funds, commodities funds, and the investment professionals managing those funds.

"Prometheus is excited to launch an innovative approach that reaches out to accredited investors of all types" said Michael Wang, CEO and Founder of Prometheus. "We are also excited to give fund managers the tools and platform needed to grow their targeted investor base through social content, networking, and transparency. Prometheus offers a chance for accredited investors to meet the people behind the fund and gives the opportunity to source new and credible investment ideas from trusted professionals. With our in-platform social content, investors of all types can gain insights from thought leaders, democratizing access to some of the leading investment professionals today."

To learn more about Prometheus and access an exclusive invite code, please visit prometheusalts.com.

About Prometheus Alternative Investments

Prometheus Alternative Investments, Inc. (Prometheus) was founded by hedge fund professionals seeking to modernize the alternative investments industry and share insights gained over their years of managing and growing multi-billion-dollar funds. Led by veteran hedge fund manager Michael Wang, formerly of SAC Capital, Tourbillon and Cypress Funds, Prometheus' vision is to enable established and emerging managers of all strategies to connect with the right capital at scale, bringing their edge to life in ways the next generation of investors want. Prometheus provides accredited investors of all types the ability to construct and manage diversified, institutional-quality portfolios with new levels of efficiency and transparency. For more information, please visit PrometheusAlts.com.

