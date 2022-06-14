SOUNDEXCHANGE ANNOUNCES UNIFIED GLOBAL PUBLISHER SERVICES DIVISION TO SUPPORT MUSIC PUBLISHER COMMUNITY

SX Works Global Publisher Services to initially focus on U.S. and Canadian markets as first step in building an integrated global publisher services administration and licensing division for music publisher and self-published songwriter communities

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, today announced it is unifying its existing publisher services offering to build an integrated global publisher services administration and licensing division, which will be called SX Works Global Publisher Services (SX Works).

SX Works will focus on launching new solutions built to support the global music publisher and self-published songwriter communities, with phase one focusing on the U.S. and Canada. SX Works will be led by Paul Shaver, president of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), who will serve as president of the division. SoundExchange acquired CMRRA, Canada's leading and authoritative music publishing collective management organization, in 2017.

"SoundExchange and its affiliates are committed to ensuring all creators are fairly compensated for their work and that payments are timely, efficient, and accurate," said Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange. "The expansion of SX Works Global Publisher Services reflects where we believe the publisher service industry is headed and Paul's recent success at CMRRA, along with his deep expertise and proven leadership, makes him well-suited to navigate the next evolution of our work to support music publishers and ensure creators are paid what they are owed."

SX Works will leverage SoundExchange's authoritative ISRC and sound recording data and CMRRA's extensive musical works database which has been specifically tailored to support multi-territory and rights contexts. CMRRA brings almost 50 years of experience in collective licensing and administration of publishing rights for record labels' catalogs, UGC platforms, and across full usage reporting delivered by digital downloads and streaming providers. This unparalleled integration, driven by best-in-class technology and extensive, transactional back-office administration, will position SX Works as a trusted and authoritative publisher services administration hub. SX Works will also engage existing music users and new emerging technology platforms to ensure they have access to accurate musical work and sound recording data.

In addition to serving as president of SX Works, Shaver will continue to oversee CMRRA, as he has since 2019. Since joining CMRRA, Shaver has helped increase collections and position the organization to be well-situated to support the ongoing growth of music consumption as well as the back-office administration of SX Works. Shaver has over 25 years of experience in the industry and previously served as vice president of Nielsen Entertainment Canada, where he was instrumental in the launch of the Music Connect data platform that provides transparent consumption data to the global music ecosystem.

"I am thrilled to be leading the expansion of SX Works Global Publisher Services and thank Michael and SoundExchange's leadership for entrusting the team and myself to lead this next phase of SX Works," said Paul Shaver. "This unprecedented integration of two industry-leading organizations' comprehensive data and expertise will make certain that music publishers and self-published creators are accurately compensated and ensure technology platforms engaging with music have access to authoritative music metadata."

In addition, a team of experienced industry veterans have been promoted to new roles within SX Works, including:

Paul Gills , SVP, Operations and Client Engagement: Gills will plan, lead, and implement the publisher operations shared services model across SX Works and CMRRA's Operational team, along with leading the newly created Client Engagement and Strategy team at CMRRA. Gills will report to SX Works President Paul Shaver . Prior to joining SoundExchange, Gills was vice-president of North American Administration for Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Veronica Syrtash , SVP, Business Affairs and Corporate Development: Syrtash will oversee the identification, exploration, and analysis of new business opportunities and develop new strategic business initiatives that support the objectives of both SX Works and the music publisher community on a global level. Syrtash will continue to lead CMRRA's legal and business affairs, supervising rate-setting negotiations and proceedings in collaboration with the Canadian Publishers Committee (CPC). Syrtash will continue to report to SX Works President Paul Shaver .

Lori Ellis , VP, Operations: Ellis is responsible for the development and administration of CMRRA's Operational teams, including client services, repertoire, licensing, and royalty collection and distribution activities, and will lead all new SX Works operational undertakings. Ellis joined CMRRA in 1992, and throughout her tenure has amassed extensive experience in all areas of collective mechanical licensing administration. Ellis was instrumental in launching CMRRA's Licensing and Distribution System (LDS), including integrated CWR (Common Works Registration) data from clients. Ellis will report to Paul Gills .

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 570,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com .

