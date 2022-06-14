Windward's First-of-its-Kind AI Model Creates a New Standard of ETA Prediction Accuracy Critical to Mitigating Supply Chain Disruptions

Windward's Maritime AI™ Predicted ETA and real-time insights predicts shipments' and vessels' ETAs more accurately than carriers up to 30 days out. The groundbreaking AI technology outperforms the carriers' arrival estimations for two out of three containers traded across the globe, and cuts down by half the number of ETAs assessments that are off by 5+ days, providing organizations with full visibility and predictability.

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today a new AI capability integrated into its recently launched Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution. Using deep learning technology, the solution fuses data from a multitude of independent sources to deliver accurate and reliable ETA predictions and real-time visibility into container and vessel journeys, providing Windward customers with the ability to plan according to ongoing changes and disruptions to the supply chain.

While ocean freight reliability has slightly improved this year, it's still below 40% and the average delays continue to be at an all-time high, significantly impacting the entire supply chain and causing losses of up to $10B . Moreover, worsening port congestion and events like Covid-19 lockdowns in Asia are having drastic impacts furthering delays across the globe. The supply chain ecosystem – including logistic service providers, hundreds of thousands of freight forwarders, cargo owners, shippers, container ports, terminals, liners, and more – needs to be prepared to manage more than 816 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers shipped yearly amidst this uncertainty.

Windward's advanced behavioral models fuse multiple data sources, including data from more than 120 carriers, over 1,400 ports and terminals, 5,500 container vessels, sailing schedules, meteorological data, location, and AIS data, enabling greater resiliency in the face of supply chain uncertainties for 99% of the world's maritime shipments.

Windward's models, developed by maritime and AI specialists, are specifically trained to understand the multitude of factors affecting the movement of goods through the sea, using Deep Learning (DL) models, guaranteeing that the prediction algorithms weigh each factor influencing container shipping appropriately. The result is the most accurate estimation, throughout the entire voyage, of containers' expected arrival time at their port of discharge (POD).

"Our revolutionary new AI model is monumental for any stakeholder involved in the supply chain and is a culmination of 18 months of development and over 12 years of aggregated data, marine intelligence, advanced algorithms, and domain expertise," said Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. "The result is a new standard for predicting and measuring arrivals across all carriers and continents. The solution provides our customers and partners with the most accurate prediction of containers' expected arrival time at their POD throughout the entire voyage, a critical advantage in a new world that is constantly grappling with global supply chain disruptions."

Windward's new Maritime AI™ Predicted ETA, available to existing and prospective customers, allows users to proactively mitigate supply chain risks by monitoring critical shipment disruptions and alerting them about any delay in real-time. The solution is available for both vessel and shipment predictions, includes daily alerts and insights via email, and is available through a web application or an API integration compatible with existing transportation management systems.

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD), a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, is the leading Maritime AI™ company, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business. For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

+1 914 506 5105

View original content:

SOURCE Windward