BHSH System Invests in Atlas Healthcare Partners

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners, which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians, announced today that BHSH System has invested in Atlas as a capital partner.

BHSH System, a newly formed integrated health system, is the second health system to invest in Atlas this year. Banner Health announced its investment with the company in early May.

"BHSH System is excited to partner with Atlas," said Matt Cox, chief financial officer, BHSH System. "We look forward to working with Atlas as we build a system of care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable, and exceptional."

Atlas focuses on integrating with health systems across the country, providing a deep understanding of their markets, growth plans, service lines, physician alignment, and network strategies.

"BHSH System will be a great investment partner for Atlas as both organizations are committed to quality and efficiency. We also are eager to begin working with BHSH System and other health systems to develop and operate ASC networks in their markets," said Aric Burke, Atlas CEO.

BHSH System and Atlas are partnering in a joint venture to develop and operate an orthopedic ASC at the BHSH Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus at East Beltline in Grand Rapids. Groundbreaking on the project will take place later this year.

About BHSH System

Formed from two leading health systems in Michigan (Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health), BHSH System is a not-for-profit health system that provides care and coverage with an exceptional team of 64,000+ dedicated people—including more than 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses offering services in 22 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving over 1.2 million members across the state of Michigan. Through experience, innovation and collaboration, we are building a system designed to meet the needs of the people we serve through care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers. In 2018, Banner Health partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop, manage, and grow their ASC network. Over the past four years, Atlas has helped Banner triple their ASC footprint increasing its market share and ASC service line offerings. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com.

