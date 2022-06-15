Green Badger, Leading SaaS Developer for Managing Sustainable Construction, Receives Seed Funding of $1.125 Million

Investment will enable Green Badger to continue to enhance its product roadmap and further build out its management team

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, announced today that it has received seed funding of $1.125 million in a financing round led by venture capital firm Shadow Ventures with participation from GroundBreak Ventures, Hamilton Ventures, and additional private investment partners. The capital will be used to continue to augment Green Badger's functionality to automate green construction compliance and enhance the sustainability of the built environment.

Green Badger provides the most comprehensive LEED certification, ESG, and green-building automation software, making it the predominant choice for the construction industry.

The global green construction market is predicted to reach more than $774 billion U.S. dollars by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of more than 11.8 percent over the next eight years.

"Everyone in the built environment is facing increasingly complex requirements for achieving LEED and ESG compliance. Green Badger simplifies and streamlines these processes—including reducing the time spent managing LEED and ESG reporting by 65 percent to save builders hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Green Badger CEO Tommy Linstroth. "We're excited by this infusion of capital as well as the significant experience our investors bring to the table in terms of helping to advise and grow successful businesses."

"Green Badger can be likened to the TurboTax® of LEED and ESG for the construction industry, since it eliminates manual spreadsheets, instantly verifies thousands of green construction products, enables real-time collaboration, and easily exports review-ready forms required for external validation," said KP Reddy, General Partner at Shadow Ventures. "We're pleased to lead this funding round for Green Badger and look forward to partnering with Tommy and his team to further penetrate the market for environmentally friendly building solutions."

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

